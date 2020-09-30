64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 30, 2020 - 9:06 am
 

Eric Trump was featured at an outdoor “Make America Great Again” event in Pahrump on Thursday, where he was met by dozens of supporters to re-elect President Donald Trump, his father.

Attendees of the event at the Pahrump Valley Winery filled the seats for the address that featured Eric Trump, with other speakers in the lineup, including Nevada Congressional District 4 Republican nominee Jim Marchant.

Eric Trump’s speech to the filled rows of chairs included messages for his father’s campaign and potential second term, such as not repealing Second Amendment rights and fighting against Democratic candidates that he said are pushing for socialized medicine.

Eric Trump, during his more than 30-minute-long speech, also avidly spoke out against the idea of defunding police departments, a movement that was recently sparked in multiple cities across the country.

“We stand for law and order,” he said on stage.

Trump also offered positive comments to Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, who he called onto the stage during his speech. Wehrly and several deputies were patrolling during the event.

“I couldn’t do this job without all of you,” Wehrly said on stage. “This job is for you, by you, directed at you. You are the reason that I’m here, and you are the reason that I do the things that I do to protect us.”

Wehrly exited the stage just after and Trump continued with the remainder of his speech.

President Trump won Nye County in 2016 with 68% of the vote. At the state level, Trump lost to his then-opponent Hillary Clinton, garnering 45.5% of the vote in 2016 against Clinton’s 47.9% of the state’s votes.

Prior to heading to Pahrump, Trump also made stops in Las Vegas and in Arizona.

County response to event

When asked about the event prior to its occurrence, Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said the county had recently been made aware of the pending visit through a third party, and the venue had not contacted the town or county administration about it.

“However, the state directives on capacity limits of 50 people, social distancing, and face coverings are widely known,” Knightly said. “The county encourages all local businesses to take their attendees’ health and welfare into account, and that of the broader Pahrump community, and follow the state’s directives. As with all cases of actual or potential non-compliance with the governor’s directives, the county has referred this matter to Nevada State OSHA.”

The Pahrump Valley Times also reached out to Nevada OSHA.

Teri Williams, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, said in an email that, “Two inspections were opened related to the Trump campaign event in Pahrump.”

Williams said one inspection was on the Pahrump Valley Winery and the other on LMB Las Vegas, who did the audio-visual work for the Pahrump event.

Both inspections were still open and active as of Tuesday, so no details could be provided prior to the publication deadline for this article.

On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference on changes to the allowances for large gatherings and youth sports. Those details were not available at the time of this writing.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance car ...
Exchange approves 4.2% increase in rates for 2021
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

Michele Reeder
Reeder tapped to head state dental association
Staff Report

The statewide Nevada Dental Association has hired experienced association executive Michele Reeder as its new executive director, succeeding Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Getty Images With 70% of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act back i ...
Nursing facilities ask Congress for another COVID aid package
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, warned Congress today that without another COVID funding package, public health agencies and health care providers could find themselves less than completely prepared heading into the cold and flu season, as well as underfunded to handle another major spike in COVID cases.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Wal ...
Walmart unveils plans for this year’s holiday shopping
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart, at the end of September, announced plans to address key shopping trends expected for this unusual holiday season, including an increase in online shipping, evolving wish lists and the need for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times What originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire was upgrad ...
Crews kept busy responding to Pahrump blazes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to numerous fires throughout the valley this month.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and support ...
Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma
Staff Report

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

Getty Images This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partn ...
New service will allow tracking of mail ballots
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A new service will allow voters to track the status of their mail ballots during this election season.

Getty Images The Nevada State Board of Pardons is tasked with considering applications for clem ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part three
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.