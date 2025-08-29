Essay contest opens for a chance to light the tree in D.C.

Nevada has been chosen as the state to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for the 2025 season and one lucky fourth grader will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to take part in the official tree lighting ceremony this December. (Stan Can Design)

Is there anything more magical than the sight of a Christmas tree in its first few moments of illumination, when the glow of light begins to shine upon all of baubles and decorations, setting them shimmering with the spirit of the season?

This December, one very lucky fourth grader from Nevada will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the person who bestows this merry sight upon the entire country as they take on the role of official tree-lighter at the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. To determine which of Nevada’s youth will earn this honor, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Forest Service, Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation and Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony are partnering to host an essay contest geared toward highlighting the Silver State’s public lands, including the forest from which the Capitol Christmas Tree is being harvested.

“For the first time, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, the ‘People’s Tree’, will come from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the state of Nevada,” information from the forest service detailed. “The selected youth tree-lighter will be invited to read their winning essay alongside the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives during the official tree lighting ceremony this December.”

The decision of which youngster ultimately wins is in the hands of Anthony, who also chairs the Nevada Advisory Board on Outdoor Recreation.

“This is a unique opportunity for one of Nevada’s fourth graders to represent our great state on the national stage,” Anthony said. “Nevada is home to some of the most stunning public lands in the country and I’m proud that one of our young students will help share that story with the nation as they light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.”

The topic for the essay contest is, “What would you like the country to know about Nevada’s national forest and public lands?” To be eligible, contestants must be enrolled in fourth grade - either in a public, private or homeschool setting - in Nevada. Essays are limited to 350 words and must be submitted in handwritten form, signed by the submitting student and accompanied by the student’s full name, parent or guardian’s name, contact phone number and email, school name and location. All submissions must include a signed video/photo consent form.

In the age of artificial intelligence and text generator programs such as ChatGPT, the forest service also emphasized that submissions must be the work of the student alone, not a computer program.

“Essays should be creative and original. An AI detector may be used to filter submissions,” the service noted.

The winning fourth grader will get the chance to travel to Washington, D.C. alongside three family members, at least one of which must be a parent or legal guardian, for the lighting festivities in early December. The Society of American Foresters is currently working to secure sponsors to host the winner and their guests.

“The 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be Nevada’s gift to the nation, offering the perfect opportunity to highlight the theme, ‘Starry Skies to Neon Lights: Spirit of the Silver State’,” Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield remarked. “We hope this essay contest inspires students to learn more about Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.”

The deadline for the tree-lighter essay contest is Monday, Sept. 15 and the winner will be notified in early October.

Mail submissions and video/photo consent forms to Denise Beronio, Administrator, Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 5001, Carson City, NV 89701. Submissions can also be made via email by sending a scanned photo of the handwritten essay and consent form to DBeronio@NDOR.nv.gov

Additional information and consent forms can be found at tinyurl.com/y2pnaaf7

Contribute Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments

With a towering red fir from Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest set to grace the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building this Christmas, Nevadans are encouraged to put their own touch on the tree by creating the thousands of ornaments needed to ensure it is decked out in true Silver State style.

"This is such a historical moment for the state of Nevada," Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation Administrator Denise Beronio enthused. "All the project partners can highlight the shared stewardship between state and federal agencies through the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree venture. Not only are we sharing this collaboration with every resident of the Silver State, but we are also elevating the diversity of our vast landscapes and outdoor recreation through 10,000 ornaments created for the majestic Christmas tree!"

Anyone interested in hosting an ornament-making event to contribute can contact Courtney Ghiglieri at Courtney.Ghiglieri@usda.gov

For more information visit USCapitolChristmasTree.com/make-an-ornament