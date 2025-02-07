Explosive device discovered in the desert on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4

Highway 160 in Pahrump was completely shut down in both directions for several hours after an explosive device was discovered in the desert on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that a local man, who was out target shooting, observed what appeared to be a pipe bomb approximately 30 yards from the highway near Road Runner Road on the north end of town.

“As he was leaving, he saw what he believed to be a pipe bomb, so he called Nye County dispatch,” McGill said. “Deputies got there and determined it could be a pipe bomb. Because of the close proximity to the highway, we determined it would be dangerous to leave the road open. As a result, we closed the road and called Las Vegas bomb squad. They checked it out, and it was determined that it was an actual pipe bomb and we’re now following up on it.”

McGill also said that there was no actual bomb threat that was called into the sheriff’s office.

“It appears that it was just there,” he said. “We’re still conducting further investigation, so at this point, that’s all we have.”

Further, McGill stated that the roughly three-hour shutdown indeed rattled the nerves of motorists trying to get to their respective destinations as they waited for the highway to reopen.

He described the scene as a literal “mess.”

“It was a little complicated and difficult for some people and I understand that,” he admitted. “But we have to consider the public safety aspect of it. If something caused it to go off, people driving by could have been injured or worse, so we can’t take those chances.”

McGill noted that he was unsure of the extent of damage the pipe bomb would have caused, had it detonated at the location.

“I have no idea because I don’t know bombs,” he said.

As the investigation continues, McGill also urged anyone with additional information should contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000, option 5, or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

