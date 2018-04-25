Family Dollar announces grand re-opening in Pahrump

Family Dollar Stores Inc. has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Pahrump, Nevada.

Family Dollar file photo Family Dollar, more than 55 years old, currently features more than 8,000 stores across 46 states. This photo shows an example of a U.S. store.

The store is at 3971 South Homestead Road.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Pahrump community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokeswoman.

“In addition to providing every day low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items,” she said. “Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”

The grand re-opening kicks off on Thursday, May 3, followed by a celebration for the community at the store on Saturday, May 5. The event will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Saturday, the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.

Family Dollar, more than 55 years old, currently features more than 8,000 stores across 46 states. It features a mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise. Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, visit familydollar.com.