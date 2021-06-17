110°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Family of retiree who vanished in Spring Mountains posts $10k reward

By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 17, 2021 - 10:47 am
 
Updated June 17, 2021 - 10:49 am
John Schultz, 60 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
John Schultz, 60 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A flyer offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location or return of John Sch ...
A flyer offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location or return of John Schultz. (Schultz family)
John Schultz (Schultz family)
John Schultz (Schultz family)
John Schultz with grandchildren. (Schultz family)
John Schultz with grandchildren. (Schultz family)
John Schultz's wife, Barbara Schultz, left, and daughter, Nicole Doering, talk about their miss ...
John Schultz's wife, Barbara Schultz, left, and daughter, Nicole Doering, talk about their missing husband and father during an interview at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. John Schultz, who drove for Uber and Lyft, went missing 45 days ago in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The family of missing Las Vegas retiree John Schultz, a ride-hailing driver who vanished more than two months ago in a remote mountainous area west of Las Vegas, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return.

The 60-year-old retired air traffic controller disappeared March 8 while working his part-time job as a ride-hailing driver. His car, a Toyota Prius, was found abandoned by Las Vegas police four days later in the Spring Mountains near Wheeler Pass.

Schultz’s wife, Barbara, said the volunteer Red Rock Search and Rescue team and family and friends have been searching the remote area where his car was found using drones.

“We’ve been up in the mountains with four-wheelers, trying to search up there, too,” Barbara Schultz said. “A lot of my son-in-law’s friends and Jeepers have been mapping it out, putting it on Facebook, showing where they’ve been. They’ve been out quite often in all-terrain vehicles. We are still, every chance we get, passing out fliers because some places have taken them down. We are trying to get them back out there again.”

The Schultz family said in a previous interview that police are now leaning toward the possibility that Schultz had a medical episode that prompted him to drive into the remote area. The family questions this conclusion.

Las Vegas police used his cellphone to trace Schultz’s vehicle to the area of Wheeler Pass in the Spring Mountains, the family said. Schultz was a lifelong smoker, but his cigarettes were still in the car. His wallet, usually stashed in the center console, was not there.

The family has continued to express frustration with Las Vegas police over the investigation. The family said police have not shared with them everything they know about the disappearance.

“The frustration we have is a lack of correspondence and lack of communication,” Barbara Schultz said. “I don’t hear from them.”

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said police have conducted a very thorough investigation into John Schultz’s disappearance. He said that investigation is active and ongoing and that police are seeking “any and all information that the public can provide as to the whereabouts of Mr. Schultz.”

John Schultz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, Sperry shoes and a Coors light baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the case may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or missing persons detectives during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A high-impact two-vehicle crash sent two people to Desert Vi ...
Two transported after collision at Hwy 160, 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 at approximately 1 p.m., on Thursday June 17.

Getty Images
Hit and run crash leads to power outage
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A hit and run crash led to a power outage on Wednesday, according to authorities..

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Rd., Pahrump's VFW Post 10054 ...
Cooling stations open in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As triple-digit temperatures are expected to extend into next week and beyond in Pahrump, there are some area residents whose homes are not adequately adapted to handle the heat.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times More than 200 hundred families and individuals gained valuab ...
Social services fair deemed a success in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Social Services Fair attracted more than 200 families and individuals seeking information on the various services provided by the county and other area entities.

Getty Images Nye County is expecting an additional $9 million in federal funding to support its ...
Nye County to receive additional $9 million in federal COVID monies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One year after the announcement that Nye County would be receiving $8.5 million in federal dollars thanks to the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, a second round of federal monies is making its way to local governments and the county is expecting to receive another COVID-19 windfall, this time for over $9 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, sponsored b ...
Zambelli prepping for Pahrump’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the traditional town of Pahrump Fourth of July Fireworks Show, forcing town officials to restrict access to the park and require that attendees stay in their vehicles to watch the fantastic display, much to the chagrin of the general public. This year, however, things are returning to normal and the entire community will have the opportunity to head out to Petrack Park on Independence Day and relax in the grassy fields for what Zambelli Fireworks crews are promising will be an incredible pyrotechnic experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Natural Vibes, this photos shows a customer enj ...
Natural Vibes fundraiser to benefit Clean Up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is continuing in its mission to give back to the local community, with another fundraiser set for this coming Saturday and this time, the beneficiary will be Clean Up Pahrump, a nonprofit organization with the goal of dedicating time each week to picking up trash and removing debris from the valley’s roadways and stretches of unoccupied land.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center is located at 1501 E. Calvada Bou ...
Commission votes to pursue sale of Pahrump Medical Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, the Pahrump Medical Center was the home of the offices of Healthcare Partners of Nevada, but in 2017, the health care company, now known as Intermountain Health, moved to a brand new facility just off Highway 160, leaving the Pahrump Medical Center vacant.