News

Federal funds available to stop nonpoint source pollution

Staff Report
August 12, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has approximately $1 million in federal funding available to provide grant assistance for projects that prevent or control nonpoint source water pollution, the leading cause of water quality impairment in Nevada.

Nonpoint source water pollution occurs when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water flows over developed or disturbed land, carrying with it contaminants including oil, sediment, pesticides, bacteria and nutrients. This contaminated water makes its way into Nevada’s waterways either directly or through storm drains.

All proposals must follow the guidelines for application outlined in the Grant Funding Opportunity, which is available for download at https://ndep.nv.gov/water/rivers-streams-lakes/nonpoint-source-pollution-management-program/cwa-319h-grants

State, local and tribal governments, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions are eligible to apply. A nonfederal match of at least 50 percent of the total project cost is required.

“Nonpoint source pollution remains the biggest threat to Nevada’s waterways,” said Birgit Widegren, manager of NDEP’s Nonpoint Source Program. “Implementing water quality restoration projects throughout Nevada helps to reduce that threat.”

Examples of projects eligible for funding include water quality improvement projects, implementation of best management practices to protect water quality, public education programs aimed at reducing NPS pollution and identified projects from an approved watershed-based plan and/or Total Maximum Daily Load implementation plan.

Proposals will be accepted between 8 a.m. Aug. 10 and 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Selected proposals will be awarded federal funds available under Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act and will be administered by NDEP’s Nonpoint Source Program. Applicants unsure of eligibility of proposals are invited to submit a pre-application. Pre-applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 28 but are not required.

Contact Birgit Widegren at 775-687-9550 or bwidegren@ndep.nv.gov for more information.

