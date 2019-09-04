96°F
Federal grants awarded to support small business efforts

Staff Report
September 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted 24 awards up to $125,000 per recipient in fiscal year 2019 under its Federal and State Technology Partnership program.

The objective is to improve outcomes for underrepresented entrepreneurs in SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Programs and increase participation for women-owned, rural-based, and socially and economically disadvantaged firms, the agency said in an Aug. 27 announcement.

“They focus on the needs of next-generation high-tech firms and support them through the entire cycle from ideation to commercialization,” Acting Administrator Christopher Pilkerton said in a statement.

In Nevada, the awardees included the University of Nevada, Reno, according to information provided by the Small Business Administration.

A full list of national awardees is available at www.sba.gov

The Federal and State Technology Partnership program provides specialized training, outreach, mentoring, and technical assistance for research and development focused small businesses. The program provides one-year funding to organizations to execute state/regional programs that support potential Small Business Innovation Research applicants and awardees.

The Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership program award project and budget periods are for a base period of 12 months, beginning Sept. 30.

This year’s recipients hail from several states across the country, and include state and local economic development entities, Small Business Technology Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, incubators, accelerators, colleges, and universities.

All organizations will provide support to small businesses developing and commercializing high-risk technologies.

