Feedback requested on Beatty Airport Master Plan

Opportunity for public input available until June 2.

Nye County and Public Works thank everyone who attended the Beatty Airport Master Plan Open House on May 7.

Community input is essential in shaping the future of the Beatty Airport by helping guide development, forecasts, environmental considerations and capital improvements.

There is still opportunity to provide feedback through June 2. Share your thoughts by emailing the AtkinsRéalis Planning team at aviation.planning@atkinsrealis.com or submitting comments online at tinyurl.com/up8spwnm

For reference, AtkinsRéalis’ materials from the May 7 Open House are available for review:

■ Beatty Airport Master Plan Public Information Meeting presentation at tinyurl.com/553n558h

■ FAQ Sheet at tinyurl.com/52jxh3k5

Your feedback is crucial to ensuring the airport grows efficiently and sustainably while meeting FAA standards and community needs. Nye County and Public Works thanks the community for its continued support and engagement.