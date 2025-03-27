PHOTOS: Festive shenanigans at the Shamrock Walk

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The scene inside A-Bar-L Western Store was bustling as Shamrock Walk patrons stopped in to taste the shop's featured beverage, snack on some finger foods and browse the wares on sale.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tonopah Liquor Company owner and operator Marc Grigory hoists the first place plaque for Best Drink into the air following the 2025 Shamrock Walk, hosted by Tonopah Main Street.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Liquor Company was packed on Saturday, March 15 as Shamrock Walk attendees gathered for the culmination of the event, the raffles and the announcement of the event's two winners.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A creamy peppermint concoction served alongside a peppermint paddy earned the Tonopah Liquor Company the title of Best Drink at the 2025 Shamrock Walk. The bar also offered patrons free, festive St. Patrick's Day pins to add to their holiday attire.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2025 Shamrock Walk took place Saturday, March 15 with a team of officials and volunteers from Tonopah Main Street greeting attendees at the Mizpah Hotel before sending them off to explore the various businesses taking part in this year's event.

Clovers and leprechauns, rainbows and pots of gold, the signs of St. Patrick’s Day were everywhere the eye turned as Tonopah Main Street celebrated the holiday with one of its fun and festive quarterly events, the Shamrock Walk.

A blanket of snow falling the week of the booze walk did nothing to deter attendance, either. More than 100 residents and visitors turned out to stroll the streets of Tonopah in the late afternoon on Saturday, March 15.

Taking on the challenge of crafting a creative drink for the Shamrock Walk were several local businesses, ranging from bars, to a restaurant, to local hotels and retail shops.

The Mizpah Hotel, Belvada Hotel, Tonopah Liquor Company, Bug Bar, Tonopah Brewing Company and Desert Vape Smoke Shop each offered booze walk patrons adult beverages to sample while A-Bar-L Western Store, due to its firearms merchandise, served up a brightly refreshing blend sans alcohol. While stopping into the various businesses, Shamrock Walk attendees were able to browse their products and services, too. Providing this economic boost is precisely what Tonopah Main Street is about, with the nonprofit’s focus on revitalizing the business climate and preserving the town’s uniqueness and history.

After taking a taste or two of all of the Shamrock Walk drinks and taking in the ambience at each location, attendees were directed back to the Tonopah Liquor Company for some raffles and the announcement of the evening’s winners. Taking home top honors for Best Drink was Tonopah Liquor Company and earning the title of Most Festive was the Belvada Hotel.

Tonopah Main Street Executive Director Kat Galli was unable to attend in person this year but she was untroubled by having to leave the events in others’ hands, knowing the team would be more than capable of pulling off a fantastic event.

“From what I heard, the Shamrock Walk went really well! Our volunteers took care of everything. Our board secretary, Jael Greenland, was in charge and ensured everything ran smoothly,” Galli told the Times-Bonanza. “We ended up selling 116 of the 120 tickets available. We received sponsorship from Travel Nevada for our 2024-2025 event series and because of that, we’ve been able to buy cool themed glasses for the events and advertise aggressively. I believe that’s been a contributing factor in the success. We hope everyone enjoyed participating and supported our amazing small businesses along the way.”

The next Tonopah Main Street booze walk, with the theme of “Red, White and Booze,” will take place Saturday, June 28, a date that falls between two patriotic holidays: Flag Day and the Fourth of July.

For more information on the event or the organization overall, visit TonopahMainStreet.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com