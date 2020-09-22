68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Final EIS released on 3K-acre solar project near Pahrump

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 22, 2020 - 4:41 pm
 

The Bureau of Land Management prepared a Final Environmental Statement (EIS) for the Yellow Pine, a 3,000-acre solar project about 10 miles southeast of Pahrump, according to the notice published in the federal register.

The final EIS on the 500-megawatt solar energy project addresses two separate but connected applications that were submitted to the BLM Las Vegas Field Office by Yellow Pine Solar, LLC.

Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, operate, and maintain a proposed solar energy generation station and ancillary facilities including battery storage. Also, GridLiance West, LLC applied for a right of way to construct, operate, and maintain a GridLiance West 230-kilovolt Trout Canyon Substation and associated 230-kilovolt transmission line. The two applications are collectively known as the Yellow Pine Solar Project.

The final EIS analyzed the direct, indirect, and cumulative environmental impacts of the proposed action and alternatives.

The BLM has identified the proposed action layout using the “mowing alternative” construction method as the preferred alternative, according to the documents. Under the mowing alternative, vegetation would be mowed at a height of 18 to 24 inches to address concerns related to the loss of topsoil, vegetation, and seedbanks.

The proposed action would also involve solar development utilizing site preparation methods which include clearing vegetation to a height of no more than three inches within the solar arrays.

Areas within the solar arrays that contain large shrubs, such as creosote bush, would also be tilled to remove stumps, according to the documents. The modified layout would involve one combined project area on the west side of the project study area to increase space between the project and the Tecopa Road, State Route 160, and the Stump Springs Desert Tortoise Translocation Area.

The BLM received a total of 90 submissions containing 512 individual comments, according to the documents.

Key issues raised during the public comment period included potential biological, cultural, tribal, soils, vegetation, hydrological, visual, and recreational resource impacts, fire risk/hazard, project alternatives, project design features/mitigation, and cumulative effects, according to the documents.

The project has faced opposition from environmental groups and Native American tribes and some local residents who argued that the project would result in a loss of biological diversity and habitat loss for the endangered Mojave desert tortoise, among other issues.

According to the press release put out by Basin and Range Watch, an environmental nonprofit that advocates for preserving of the Mojave Desert, the site where the Yellow Pine is proposed, has recovered from the drought and supports a large variety of Mojave Desert species, some rare and even threatened with population decline.

The BLM estimates that nearly 400 hatchling, juvenile, and adult Mojave desert tortoises will have to be removed from the site, Basin and Range press release said. The Mojave desert tortoise is protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act but has seen a huge population decline over the last decade throughout its range.

“You can see the rings of Mojave yucca stems as they grow outward through the decades on undisturbed soils,” said Laura Cunningham, desert biologist and co-founder of Basin and Range Watch. “They grow an average of 2 centimeters to one inch per year and can grow to be over 20 feet tall. It will be an ecological tragedy to watch almost 90,000 yuccas be masticated, bulldozed, and destroyed for utility-scale energy sprawl.”

The BLM estimates that 93,930 old-growth Mojave yuccas are located on the project site – about 30 per acre, according to the Basin and Range press release.

“It is heartbreaking for me as a fourth-generation resident of the area to consider that our precious land and its unique resources are being threatened by the ill-conceived Yellow Pine Solar Project,” said Susan Sorrells, local businesswoman, and owner of the town of Shoshone in eastern Inyo County, California. “As a large solar project located in the desert it is heralded by its financial promoters as a necessary evil to roll back global warming but this is a false narrative. There are much better alternatives like distributive energy that do not deem communities like mine sacrificial zones.”

BLM said it considered comments on the Draft EIS and incorporated them into the Final EIS.

The Final EIS includes the revisions made to the Draft EIS to address the comments submitted, including incorporating recommendations from scientific literature and agency funded research to provide additional analysis and documentation on potential impacts and benefits to soils and vegetation under the mowing alternative, according to the documents.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Extension wants to match small businesses with help
Extension wants to match small businesses with help
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension town hall and webinar will help small business owners learn about organizations that exist to help them grow.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The federal funding also helps continue to fund certain roa ...
Nevada gets $47 million in federal highway funds
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation has secured $46.8 million in additional federal highway spending authority for statewide road projects through the redistribution of Federal Highway Administration fiscal year-end funds. It marks the largest amount of such funds obtained by Nevada in a single year.

Getty Images An American flag flies half-staff at the Washington Monument in honor of Ruth Bad ...
Sisolak orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. flag and state flag t0 be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Getty Images The US Department of Agriculture moved to extend benefits through the Special Sup ...
USDA extends waivers for WIC benefits during COVID-19
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced the extension of more than a dozen waivers ensuring participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children continue receiving the food and health support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Represen ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump is set to lead a “Make America Great Again” event in the Pahrump Valley on Thursday as the days before the 2020 election wind down.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Continue ...
Unemployment claims up, continued claims fall again
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,332 for the week ending Sept. 12, up 381 claims, or 4.8%, compared to last week’s total of 7,951 claims.

The body of James “Kiwi” Johnston of New Zealand, who disappeared in central Nevada on Satu ...
Missing paraglider found dead in central Nevada
By Jannelle Calderon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

James “Kiwi” Johnston of New Zealand was found under a tree after a passerby spotted Johnston’s paragliding chute blowing in the wind while driving near Fish Creek Range in Eureka County.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Melissa Blundo, organizer for No Mask Nevada PAC, spea ...
Anti-mask group holds rally at governor’s home
Staff Report

The No Mask Nevada PAC planned a rally against Nevada’s mask mandate at the residence of Gov. Steve Sisolak at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Getty Images
McConnell vowed to push Court nominee, but might not have votes
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, vowed to hold a vote on a replacement for deceased Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but the big question is whether he has the votes to confirm a justice only six weeks before the presidential election.