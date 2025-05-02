Find beauty and peace at the annual Butterfly Release

For many, the delicate and beautiful butterfly carries special meaning and its symbolism of freedom, hope and transformation can be a source of tremendous comfort, particularly when facing life’s most difficult challenges.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold its annual Butterfly Release beginning 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 4 at the Calvada Eye. The annual event allows Pahrump residents who have lost loved ones to celebrate their memories and is open to the entire public.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Painted Lady butterflies are transported to the annual Live Butterfly Release in specially prepared boxes and once the sun touches their wings, they begin to awaken.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file At the 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release, Nathan Adelson Hospice staffers stand at the ready, waiting to open their butterfly boxes and allow the creatures to stir from sleep and take flight.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Painted lady butterflies will fill the air with the flutter and swoop of wings at the 20th Annual Celebration of Live - Live Butterfly Release, an event hosted by Nathan Adelson Hospice.

For many, the delicate and beautiful butterfly carries special meaning and its symbolism of freedom, hope and transformation can be a source of tremendous comfort, particularly when facing life’s most difficult challenges. And one of the challenges that is sure to impact almost every person in the world at some point in their lives, is the death of a loved one.

This is something that the nonprofit Nathan Adelson Hospice knows all too well, with its programming and services geared toward providing comprehensive end-of-life care to those diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses, as well as support to help their family members cope too.

Each year, Nathan Adelson Hospice brings together its executives, volunteers, staff and residents of the community for the annual Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release, a special event intended to provide a sense of peace to those who have experienced a personal loss, whether that be in the form of a friend or family. This year’s celebration is just around the corner and hospice officials are encouraging everyone to head out to the Calvada Eye on Sunday to take part.

“Southern Nevada residents who have lost loved ones will have the opportunity to celebrate their memories and honor them at the annual Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release,” information on the event details. “The premise of the butterfly is inspired by Native American legend in which wishes are carried to the heavens. According to the legend, if anyone desired a wish to come true, they had to capture a butterfly and whisper that wish to it. The butterfly, which makes no sound, could not reveal the wish to anyone but the Great Spirit, who hears and sees all. The butterfly then carried the wish to the heavens to be granted.”

During the event, attendees will hear from a variety of speakers who will share their thoughts on the ever-present cycle of life and death and ways to find inner happiness and acceptance.

Afterward, the tiny boxes containing more than 100 Painted Lady butterflies will be opened to allow the sun to shine on the creatures before they spread their wings and flutter into flight.

The 20th Annual Pahrump Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release is set for this Sunday, May 4 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Dr. Butterflies will be released no later than 2:30 p.m.

For more information, to make a donation or to buy a butterfly, call 702-796-3141 or visit NAH.org/pahrump-butterfly-release-donation-form

