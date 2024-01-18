Fire destroys Pahrump home

A home was destroyed following a fire in the area of Leslie and Stardust streets on Jan. 11.

While en route to the incident, Lewis said crews were notified that there was a fully-involved detached two-car garage with possible extension to additional structures.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the location at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

“As we were responding, we observed a large black-colored smoke column developing in the area and confirmed a working fire,” Lewis said. “We determined that there was no life safety issues as a result, and one occupant was removed just prior to fire department’s arrival. That patient was medically assessed and did not require transport.”

Lewis also noted that the initial suppression effort protected other exposures while crews quickly knocked down the main body of fire.

The initial investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was most likely an accident, with the area of origin near the front of the detached two-car garage.

