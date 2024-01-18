61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Fire destroys Pahrump home

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 18, 2024 - 12:08 pm
 
A home was destroyed following a fire in the area of Leslie and Stardust streets earlier this m ...
A home was destroyed following a fire in the area of Leslie and Stardust streets earlier this month.
While en route to the incident, Lewis said crews were notified that there was a fully-involved ...
While en route to the incident, Lewis said crews were notified that there was a fully-involved detached two-car garage with possible extension to additional structures.

A home was destroyed following a fire in the area of Leslie and Stardust streets earlier this month.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the location at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

While en route to the incident, Lewis said crews were notified that there was a fully-involved detached two-car garage with possible extension to additional structures.

“As we were responding, we observed a large black-colored smoke column developing in the area and confirmed a working fire,” Lewis said. “We determined that there was no life safety issues as a result, and one occupant was removed just prior to fire department’s arrival. That patient was medically assessed and did not require transport.”

Lewis also noted that the initial suppression effort protected other exposures while crews quickly knocked down the main body of fire.

The initial investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was most likely an accident, with the area of origin near the front of the detached two-car garage.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter:@pvtimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There are approximately 400 children in foster care in rura ...
Training aims to recruit rural foster families
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When circumstances of abuse or neglect lead to a child being removed from their home, a warm welcome by a loving foster family can make what is a terrible situation all the more easy to bear.

Danny Rouser/Pahrump Valley Times Officials closed US 95 near Tonopah and Goldfield on Thursday ...
Tow truck driver shot, killed on US 95
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in an early morning homicide investigation along U.S. 95, between Tonopah and Goldfield.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Outreach Training Organization offers a variety of pr ...
Nevada Outreach secures 8-bed facility for temporary emergency housing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many months of hard work and dedication, Nevada Outreach Training Organization has now officially secured the funding and permitting necessary to allow for the operation of an 8-bed temporary emergency housing facility for its clients.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley hosted its Human Tr ...
Soroptimist shines the spotlight on human trafficking
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Human trafficking is something that affects communities all around the globe and though it can be a difficult and distressing subject to confront, Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley isn’t shying away from it.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN's 2024 Crab Fest will feature hundreds of pounds of fr ...
Snap up Crab Fest tickets now – before they’re gone!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Foster youth face many challenges as they navigate the court system and their situations are each unique, requiring careful consideration to result in the best possible outcome.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker speaks about ...
Community forum to focus on human trafficking
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on this global problem with the club’s annual Human Trafficking Awareness Community Forum.