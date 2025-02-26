Fire destroys structure on the south end of Pahrump in mid February

58°F
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Fire crews responded to a structure fire along the 1500 block of Jeanne Avenue on Feb. 15.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 26, 2025 - 4:34 am
 

Fire destroyed a structure earlier this month on the south end of Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the incident occurred on Feb. 15, just after 5 p.m. along the 1500 block of east Jeanne Avenue.

“Crews arrived to find a well-involved fifth-wheel trailer used as a fixed structure,” he said. “The fire extended to a second trailer, also used as a fixed structure, along with a passenger vehicle.”

Lewis went on to say that initial reports indicated that there may have been a child in one of the trailers, but it was proved to be unfounded.

The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, according to Chief Lewis.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Mutual aid assignment

Later in the evening, crews were dispatched to southern Inyo County as part of a mutual aid assignment for a structure fire at approximately 10 p.m., for a mobile home fire.

“Initial reports indicated that this was possibly an intentional fire,” Lewis said. “Our crews were dictated to go in and assist with the suppression effort, where that assignment was completed without incident. There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.”

Kitchen fire

On Feb. 11, Pahrump fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on Brentwood Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a kitchen fire where they quickly extinguished the flames with no further extension,” Lewis said. “There were no injuries and the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

