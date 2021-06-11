61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 700 acres

By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 10, 2021 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 10:28 pm
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area as seen from a camera above Allegiant Stadium ...
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area as seen from a camera above Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (National Weather Service)

A fire on Potosi Mountain about 20 miles west of Las Vegas had burned about 700 acres as of Thursday night.

Clark County and Mountain Springs fire departments were called around 1 p.m. to the fire burning near state Route 160 and Sandy Valley Road, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

By 6 p.m., firefighters estimated the blaze to have reached between 200 and 300 acres.

A tweet from Nye County showed the fire burning on the side of Potosi Mountain.

Nearby campers were evacuated from the area, but firefighters said no structures were in danger.

The cause of the fire remained unclear Thursday evening, but the Bureau of Land Management said in a tweet that the fire was human caused.

As of 8 p.m., the fire was zero percent contained.

Last July, a lightning-caused wildfire in the area of Potosi Mountain burned thousands of acres.

In 2017, another blaze burned hundreds of acres in the same area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Much fewer vehicles travel in the HOV lane northbound on Interstate 15 about Tropicana Ave. as ...
Most minor traffic violations decriminalized in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a bill into law that decriminalizes most minor traffic offenses , classifying them instead as civil infractions.

Bill introduced in Senate to boost tourism sector
Bill introduced in Senate to boost tourism sector
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced bipartisan legislation in June that supports the travel and tourism industry.

Getty Images Information from the Nevada State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System sho ...
Accidental overdoses increase in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Accidental overdoses increased in double-digit percentages in the state through part of 2019 and 2020, according to data released by the state.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal State Senator Fabian Donate holds Bill #209 after Go ...
Nevada passes public option
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several bills on Wednesday pertaining to public health and home care workers as well as those pertaining to high education.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers and employees rejoice at empty kennels following ...
No-fee pet adoption event returns to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A successful statewide initiative to get cats and dogs adopted in Nevada is returning to the state on Friday and Saturday.

Samuel Alsup
Tonopah deputy treasurer arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of an employee at the Tonopah treasurer’s office.

 
New Alzheimer’s drug excites Las Vegas researchers
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Experts in Las Vegas who participated in clinical trials of aducanumab, approved Monday by the FDA, say it is the first drug that appears to slow “the disease process itself.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Monday, June 7, shows the concrete buildin ...
Dog park contract awarded for Pahrump’s Kellogg Park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With a full three years of slow but steady development, the acreage located at the corner of Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street in Pahrump is no longer just a bare, blank stretch of land populated by weeds and mesquite trees.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows one of the entries in the 2019 F ...
Holiday Task Force taking over Pahrump’s July 4th parade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is well known for its annual community events during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter holidays and now, this nonprofit group is expanding its efforts into the summer months as well by assuming the task of organizing and hosting the local Fourth of July Parade.