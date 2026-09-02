Dannie Hyatt, 70-year-old Pahrump man, goes missing

One of Hyatt’s daughters said her father was last seen leaving his home in a car.

Dannie Hyatt was last seen in a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:44 a.m. through his home’s cameras, explained Cheri Hyatt, one of his daughters. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

In the Aug. 28 Nye County Sheriff's Office announcement, the law enforcement agency wrote that Dannie Hyatt could possibly be driving a blue Honda. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced last week that Dannie Hyatt, a 70-year-old Pahrump man is missing. (Cheri Hyatt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help on Friday evening in locating missing person Dannie Hyatt, a 70-year-old Pahrump man.

Hyatt lives in his own home in Ovation at Mountain Falls, an active 55-plus adult community in Pahrump.

He was last seen leaving the community in a blue 2025 Honda CR-V on Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:44 a.m. through the home’s cameras, explained Cheri, one of Dannie Hyatt’s daughters.

Both Cheri and her sister Christina Hyatt said they last spoke to their father on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Hyatt sisters described their father’s life in Pahrump as simple, recalling his mundane activities such as spending time with his emotional support dog and grocery shopping.

“He’s like a creature of habit, He does things a certain way. If he likes a certain place to eat, he’ll just continue going back there,” Cheri Hyatt told the Pahrump Valley Times. “He’s just very routine, you know, never out of the ordinary. Not really ever out of the ordinary.”

Danielle Hyatt, another one of Dannie Hyatt’s daughters, said there’s not anything in his character that would make him suddenly leave.

“There’s nothing that’s going on in his life that he would feel so fed up that he would just drive and drive and not do anything that he had planned to,” Danielle Hyatt explained.

Dannie Hyatt is prediabetic, has high blood pressure, which he takes medications for, and also has severe allergies, Cheri Hyatt detailed. He also has trouble walking due to knee pain, Hyatt added.

Dannie Hyatt is approximately 5-foot-11, with hazel eyes, gray hair, beard/goatee and a cut on his left arm from a recent bicycle fall, according to Cheri Hyatt, adding that he may have been wearing a Harley-Davidson hat, T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Dannie Hyatt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com