FEMA delivers post-disaster funding to the Silver State

$1.5 million for management costs in Nevada is part of the recently approved federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved more than $79 million in post-disaster funding for Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada. (FEMA/fema.gov)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday the approval of over $79 million in post-disaster funding for its Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation Grant and Individual Assistance programs in Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

“These programs empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover from disasters, to rebuild more resilient, safer communities and to protect infrastructure from future events,” reads the Aug. 28 FEMA press release. “With this funding, President Donald J. Trump is keeping his promise to reform federal disaster support and ensure that taxpayer money is spent only on projects that deliver safety and security to the American people.”

More than $26 million through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is being awarded for projects in Nevada, Guam, Hawaii, and Arizona. According to FEMA, this funding will avert, eliminate or lessen future disaster-related damage.

“Through this program, state, local or territorial governments and Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring hazard-prone homes and businesses, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure,” the release explains.

Through this Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding, Nevada is receiving $1.5 million for management costs.

$25.9 million under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is being awarded across the five states and territories previously mentioned.

“FEMA disburses this money to states, territories and local communities because they are best positioned to know how these funds will be most effectively spent,” the press release states. “The funded projects include repairs to critical infrastructure, restoration of public buildings, road repairs and reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety after a disaster.”

Additionally, about $27.2 million in Individual Assistance grants was approved by FEMA that will fund Hawaii and the Northern Mariana Islands recovery programs.

“These grants directly support individuals, families and communities by addressing urgent post-disaster needs such as crisis counseling, disaster unemployment and disaster case management,” FEMA said in the release.

For more information about FEMA, visit fema.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com