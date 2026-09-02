Sheriff, deputies mingle with residents at Inspirations Senior Living breakfast

The gathering with community residents and local law enforcement took place late last month.

Lt. William Gray (left) and Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill (right) talk with residents over breakfast at Inspirations Senior Living on Aug. 20. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sgt. Josette DuBois (left) and Deputy David Diaz (right) enjoy coffee with residents at the Inspirations Senior Living breakfast on Aug. 20. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lt. William Gray (right) smiles for a picture at the Inspirations Senior Living breakfast with residents on Aug. 20. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We like to come down, have breakfast, sit around, chit-chat and just have a good day,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said about visiting the residents at Inspirations Senior Living. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office returned to Inspirations Senior Living last month to rendezvous with residents over breakfast.

“They’re always very happy to see us come in and welcoming,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times at the gathering.

The sheriff’s office visited Inspirations Senior Living on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 20. By 8:05 a.m., approximately 25 residents made their way to the facility’s dining room for the most important meal of the day.

“We like to come down, have breakfast, sit around, chit-chat and just have a good day,” McGill explained.

McGill said he and staff always enjoy interacting with the residents since some of them don’t always have people that visit, adding that the format also brings a little variety into their lives. The sheriff’s office has now visited Inspirations Senior Living before, close to eight times, McGill recalled.

“We really enjoy it,” McGill explained. “It’s a way for us to get out in the community and say hi.”

Alongside Nye County’s sheriff, other law enforcement officials who attended the breakfast included Undersheriff Cory Fowles, Lt. William Gray, Sgt. Josette DuBois, Deputy David Diaz and Sheriff’s Administrative Manager Tammy Engel.

“It’s nice to be with them [the sheriff’s office] all the time,” Inspirations Senior Living resident Josephine Stuvert said at the Aug. 20 breakfast. “For them to come take time and spend time with us, it’s great.”

Sitting at the same table with Stuvert was fellow Inspirations Senior Living resident Georgia Lee, who also agreed that it’s always nice getting to see the local law enforcement agency.

“They’re very good people. Very, very good,” Lee told the Pahrump Valley Times during the breakfast.

Inspirations Senior Living Executive Director Aaron Phifer said the residents love it when the sheriff’s office stops by.

“They [the residents] actually are asking me to have the deputies come by more,” Phifer enthused. “So, I’m actually talking with my team about possibly doing maybe monthly breakfasts or keep it quarterly but maybe do a coffee for them once a week or something like that.”

Phifer explained that the breakfasts with law enforcement are important, so the residents and staff at Inspirations Senior Living get to know and thank the people that are protecting them.

“The local law enforcement, they are always coming by, checking up on residents, making sure the residents, the staff, everyone in the building is safe,” Phifer elaborated. “Also, I think it’s really important just for the residents to see them [the sheriff’s office] as well so they can also feel safe and for everybody just to get connected, kind of put a name to a face a little bit.”

For more information about Inspirations Senior Living, visit inspirationsseniorliving.com.

More information about the Nye County Sheriff’s Office can be found at nyecountysheriffsoffice.com or by visiting the agency’s Facebook page under its name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com