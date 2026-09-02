Letters to the Editor

Stevie was more than her addiction

I am writing because I have watched the discussion surrounding the death of Stevie Miller, and some of the things being said about her have deeply bothered me.

I am not writing to decide whether anyone charged in connection with her death is guilty or innocent. That is for the evidence and the courts to determine.

I am writing because Stevie Miller was a human being before she was an addict.

Yes, Stevie struggled with drugs. But when did addiction mean someone’s suffering doesn’t matter? When did making bad choices mean a person no longer deserves compassion, dignity, medical care or basic human kindness?

I understand this personally because I am an addict. I know what it feels like to have treatment providers, courts and people in authority tell you they believe in you and want you to succeed. But too often, when an addict stumbles or relapses, that encouragement disappears. The person worth helping yesterday suddenly becomes a disappointment today. But that is when we may need help the most.

If someone is drowning and reaches for your hand but slips, you don’t punish them by pulling your hand away. You reach farther. A relapse shouldn’t mean, “We believed in you until you failed.” It should mean, “You fell. Give me your hand. Let’s try again.” Sometimes we don’t need another person telling us everything we’ve done wrong. Sometimes we need someone to show us that we still matter — to love us back into believing our lives are worth saving. That doesn’t mean ignoring accountability. Compassion and accountability can exist together.

Whatever the courts ultimately determine about what happened at the Nye County jail, one principle should unite us: a person does not lose the right to humane treatment because she has drugs in her system. An addicted person is still somebody’s daughter, mother, partner or friend. Stevie had people who loved her, and those people are grieving while strangers publicly debate whether she was worthy of compassion. Words matter.

We can demand the truth about Stevie’s death while respecting due process. We can acknowledge her addiction without using it to diminish the value of her life. Maybe the next time an addicted person falls, instead of asking, “Why did you mess up again?” we should ask: “What happened, and how can I help you get back up?” We are human beings. We make mistakes. We fall, sometimes more than once. But while we are still breathing, we are still worth helping. Stevie was worth helping too.

Brennda Garrison

Nye County resident and a person with lived experience of addiction who believes recovery should always leave room for another chance.

Resident concerned about homeless in Discovery Park

Hello, I’m writing to you because there are homeless and drug addicts that are hiding in and around Discovery Park. They harass people every single day. Innuendos, whistling, stalking, peeping through my window — it’s from a little distance but I can see them still. They hide in the trees and bushes across from and around my house. Three fires have been across the trail since I’ve lived here.

I’ve called the cops, commissioner Ron Boskovich, and emailed the governor and the people who own Discovery Park.

Please, at this point they’re loitering and keep harassing. Please, I want something done.

They’ve been kicked out of every park in this town. It has to stop and something has got to be done. It’s a shame it has to come to that but they’re becoming a real problem.

Mary Stoner