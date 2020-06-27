Fireworks Shoot Site opens

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit up the night sky over Petrack Park for nearly 30 minutes on July 4.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bright burst of light and the crackle of sparks elicited gasps of excitement and plenty of "oohs" and "ahhs" during the Pahrump Fireworks Show.

Selwyn Harris / Pahrump Valley Times - People can ignite fireworks at the Pahrump Fairgrounds site after paying a $5 fee. Town and County officials plan a Memorial Day opening at the fairgrounds, where residents can, for the first time, shoot their fireworks without fear of being cited by sheriff’s deputies.

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The fireworks shoot site is located at 5770 Fox Ave. in Pahrump—at the corner of Fox Ave. and Gamebird Road.

People must have passes for entrance. Passes can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County at cost of $5.

The site will also open from July 2-5, from 7 p.m. to midnight.