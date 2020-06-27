Fireworks Shoot Site opens
The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
The fireworks shoot site is located at 5770 Fox Ave. in Pahrump—at the corner of Fox Ave. and Gamebird Road.
People must have passes for entrance. Passes can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County at cost of $5.
The site will also open from July 2-5, from 7 p.m. to midnight.