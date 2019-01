Fireworks testing planned for next week in Pahrump is closed to the public, Nye County government reported Thursday.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/file photo Fireworks testing planned for April 17-19 in Pahrump is closed to the public, Nye County government reported.

Fireworks testing planned for next week in Pahrump is closed to the public, Nye County government reported Thursday.

On Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, April 17 -19, a local fireworks company plans on doing product filming and testing at a Pahrump Fairgrounds site off Gamebird Road on Fox Avenue, the county said.

Product testing is planned to start at 8 p.m. and run until no later than 10 p.m. Wednesday is a makeup day.