First responders retention program rejected

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There are many Nye County and town of Pahrump employees who work as first responders, from the bailiffs in the courts to deputies with the Nye County Sheriff's Office to EMTs, paramedics and firefighters with the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service. Historic staffing challenges in these departments led to a proposal to create a financial assistance program in an effort to show appreciation for, and hopefully retain, such workers but that proposal was ultimately rejected.

With the county budget tight enough to create concern among a majority of the Nye County Commission, a proposal to fund a First Responders Retention and Appreciation Initiative was voted down this week.

The proposal was put forward by Nye County Commissioner Ian Bayne, who, in researching another program proposal, was dismayed to find that there were so many emergency personnel positions going unstaffed. In an effort to express gratitude for those who work as first responders in the county – and thereby incentivize them to continue as such - Bayne was recommending a two-year program that would provide either an annual cash payout or assistance with health insurance costs.

He was requesting $1,022,400 of the county’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, or LATCF, be utilized to fund the program. This would allow for $300 per month in insurance assistance for two years or two payments of $3,600 to certain existing employees from district court, the sheriff’s office and local fire department.

“What’s more important? First responders or software for the court? Our first responders or plans for a building that may or may not be built? Our first responders or a county-wide key system?” Bayne questioned at the commission’s Tuesday, June 3 meeting, referring to other county projects that have been funded from LATCF.

“Because all of these things I’ve mentioned, we’ve already spent more than what this initiative will spend on first responders,” he continued. “While this doesn’t fix the problem (of lack of emergency response staff) entirely, it goes a long way in showing our first responders how important they are to us.”

However, there is only approximately $1.8 million of LATCF funding that has yet to be earmarked and Nye County Comptroller Helen Bae cautioned that those dollars should be kept aside. She noted that, if it was the will of the board, they could review and adjust the LATCF allocations as already approved, to make room for the retention initiative.

“If you feel you want to maintain a healthy balance in LATCF – of preferably $1.775 million – but you want to forego some of these other items because there is disagreement on what is more important – software, people, vehicles, keys – the board can reallocate and try to still maintain a cash balance, just in case. I do want to use $1 million or more for cash flow purposes, in case we do need to borrow from it again,” Bae explained.

Aside from the financial aspect of the program, several other considerations were brought up as well.

Nye County Assistant Manager Lorina Dellinger noted that the action would result in the need to notify the unions that represent the first responders, giving them the right to request negotiation of the associated collective bargaining agreements currently in place. County Manager Brett Waggoner added that the county’s cost of providing health insurance to its employees is almost always rising, another factor to keep in mind.

Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi said that he believed the project as structured was unfair, as it did not include volunteer first responders, of which there are many in Nye County. This was a point with which commissioner Bruce Jabbour concurred.

“I appreciate this coming forward but under the circumstances and the financial situation we are in, this is not the time. I believe it’s inappropriate,” Jabbour stated.

Commissioner John Koenig seemed to be thinking along similar lines, proclaiming that though he is a staunch proponent of first responders, he could not support the item.

“Having been a first responder when I was in my early 20s, I know what these guys go through,” Koenig remarked. “But you also know my feelings about depleting the money we have in LATCF… If we do this, we are down to $700,000. It’s not acceptable.”

Despite these concerns, Bayne forged ahead with a motion to approve the First Responders Retention and Appreciation Initiative, with a few clarifications. After a long pause, commission chair Ron Boskovich offered a second, “Because I want to see how this vote goes.” The motion was rejected 3-2 with commissioners Debra Strickland, Jabbour and Koenig against.

This is not the last of the programs that Bayne plans to pursue in the coming months. Bayne noted that he is working on a compensation package program for volunteer first responders and is hopeful that this will receive more support than the retention program.

Firefighters' union responds

Following the decision of the Nye County Commission to deny a request to establish the First Responders Retention and Appreciation Initiative, the Pahrump Valley Fire Fighters IAFF Local 4068 issued a statement denouncing the action.

"This vote demonstrates not only a troubling disregard for the urgent challenges faced by the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue and members, particularly our turnover and chronic understaffing, but also a broader patter of indifference among key Nye County leadership," the statement read. "This outcome is disheartening. Without proper firefighter and paramedic staffing levels, we cannot effectively serve or protect our communities."

The statement goes on to condemn Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner, assistant manager Lorina Dellinger, county comptroller Helen Bae and district attorney Brian Kunzi for their failure to support the program.

In conclusion, the union wrote, "We extend our sincere gratitude to commissioner Ian Bayne for bringing agenda item #11 forward and to chair Ron Boskovich for standing with us in support of those who dedicate their lives to public safety."