Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 23, 2021 - 3:53 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in October 2018.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

“Nevadans join the rest of the nation in mourning the ten lives taken far too soon in Boulder, Colorado,” said Sisolak. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends who lost loved ones in this senseless and horrific tragedy. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will hold them and the Boulder community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”

