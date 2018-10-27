Fleiss, sheriff’s office in dustup over Hof’s death

Current Pahrump resident and former so-called Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss has a message for all to hear.

Nye County law enforcement investigate the scene at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch after the prominent brothel owner was found dead this morning at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Pahrump, Nevada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Heidi Fleiss (left) stands next to Dennis Hof (center) and Roger Stone (right), longtime confidant of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Hof on June 2, 2018. Fleiss was recently interviewed by Nye County Sheriff's Office investigators about Hof's death.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Dennis Hof, Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. He died Oct. 16.

Current Pahrump resident and former so-called Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss has a message for all to hear.

She had “absolutely nothing” to do with her longtime friend Dennis Hof’s death earlier this month.

Fleiss’ message comes just days after Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigators visited her north-end home to interview her about Hof’s death Oct. 16.

“The sheriff’s deputies thought I poisoned my dear friend Dennis Hof,” Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times on Wednesday of this week. “Actually, I was out when they showed up at my home. My help called and told me they were at the house, so I turned around and came back because they asked me to. Of course, I’m going to do what they say.”

Nye County Sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz has said officials have nothing to indicate any kind of foul play surrounding Hof’s death. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday of this week released a video statement involving the Fleiss matter.

The release stated that the “Nye County Sheriff’s Office takes all accusations seriously, however, will not tolerate blatant lies about its staff,” the release noted. “Heidi Fleiss of Pahrump has recently been making public accusations of Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff interrogating her about Dennis Hof’s death and accusing her of such. Thankfully, because Sheriff Sharon Wehrly outfitted all Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff with body cameras, we have firsthand video of all public encounters.”

Additionally, the video encounter is posted on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

To whose benefit?

Fleiss noted that investigators questioned her about marijuana-infused edibles Hof would often ingest, due to the 72-year-old’s ongoing health issues.

“Their theory that I poisoned him did not make sense,” she said. “I mean why would I poison Dennis, because if Dennis is dead, how do I benefit? I’m only benefited by him being alive. They questioned me about why I was not at Dennis’ birthday party. It wouldn’t make sense if I had poisoned Dennis with edibles. We were domestic partners a long time ago. I’ve known Dennis for more than 20 years. We were not just casual friends. Our relationship was very close.”

Alternative remedies

Fleiss also spoke more specifically about Hof’s health and why the deceased brothel owner and best-selling author chose to take edibles, over most medically prescribed drugs.

“I think most people know that Dennis was diabetic, and everyone knows that obesity or being overweight doesn’t help when you have diabetes,” she explained. “Dennis had been using some CBD oils and compounds because he had a knee replacement procedure. He did have a lot of health issues and the CBD oil really helped him. He was also from the junk food generation basically. I was raised the opposite way in terms of diet and nutrition. I’ve always believed that you are what you eat.”

Unexpected visit/final days

Fleiss, a self-admitted recovering drug addict, spoke about visiting Hof just days prior to his unexpected death on Oct. 16.

“I went up to the Moonlite Bunny Ranch on the Sunday before Dennis’ birthday,” she recalled. “I arrived at his house at around 9 a.m. and he was so happy to see me at the door. He was just shocked I was there. We hung out and had a really nice day and then we went out to dinner later that night. I was looking forward to the drive with him back to Pahrump, so we could spend some time together.”

During that drive, Fleiss recalled part of a conversation she had with Hof, regarding Hof’s friend, and porn actor Ron Jeremy.

“From what I could remember we had a really fun drive,” she said. “Dennis was making fun of Ron Jeremy about how Ron looked like he was on death’s doorstep. Long drives can be fun depending on who you are driving with. If you’re with the right company, there’s no such thing as a long drive.”

Strong stuff

On the issue of missing Hof’s Oct. 15 campaign rally and birthday bash at the Pahrump Nugget, Fleiss said she herself had ingested a marijuana-infused edible, courtesy of Hof.

“In fact, he gave me a 10mg marijuana edible candy,” she said. “I was thinking about asking him for five more milligrams because I figured it would not do anything for me because I’m a hardcore drug addict so I didn’t think it would affect me much at all. Actually it just completely knocked me out. I just went straight to bed and I was out cold because it was really hardcore. I was shocked.”

Close friends, differing opinions

Though both Fleiss, an exotic bird aficionado, and Hof were very close friends for more than two decades, she admittedly said they were geometrically opposites when it came to the realm of politics.

“I really didn’t fit into his political agenda because I’m so different politically,” she said. “Despite that, he understood me and as a state assemblyman, he actually would have helped the birds by introducing legislation to make them part of animal welfare laws and done a lot to help the birds. Just because you’re Republican, that doesn’t mean you are without a heart. That’s my message, because he had a really big heart. People think that Republicans are void of decency and only think about themselves. With Dennis, that was not the truth at all.”

Looking for closure

Regarding any type of local memorial service for Hof, Fleiss said she’s shocked and disappointed that nothing has been announced as of yet.

“That is really disappointing because it’s an insult,” she said. “Dennis spent his whole life courting and cultivating new friends and relationships. Not hearing any kind of announcement on a memorial service is just unconscionable. I’ve had at least 500 calls over the past week as well as emails from people who want to know whether there will be a local memorial service for Dennis.

“They called the sheriff’s office, they called me and they called Dennis’ chief of staff Zack because they all want to know. He had very strong and special relationships with them and they need closure. Honestly, I knew that one day I was going to get that call about Dennis. It’s something that you think about, but you try to stop yourself from thinking about it.”

A “Rest in Love,” celebration of life is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Nov. 3 at the Royal Crown Room of the Fandango Casino in Carson City.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

An autopsy on Hof is being conducted by the Clark County Coroners Office.

