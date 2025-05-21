90°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

‘Flockers’ descend on Big Brothers Big Sisters

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump office for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern N ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump office for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada has officially been "flocked" with vibrant flamingos, compliments of Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley. Soroptimist club member Willi Baer, left, and several others surprised Pahrump Big Brothers Big Sisters manager Emily Roberts with the flocking, a program the club uses to provide a visual display of support.
More Stories
Courtesy of Shannon Smith-Turner Kaylee Grace Petrovich (L) lies next to her 2-year-old brother ...
PHOTOS: Annual charity car show raises money for Kaylee Grace Petrovich, 6-year-old battling cancer
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Jim Butler Days is returning for its 54th year and the ...
Tonopah festivities celebrating Jim Butler’s history
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Members of the Pahrump community can celebrate Memorial ...
Pay tribute to defenders of freedom this Memorial Day
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gulley is honored on stage with a photo tribut ...
PHOTOS: Local Bowling legend honored for work off the lanes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 21, 2025 - 4:48 am
 

On Wednesday, May 7, the new Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada office in Pahrump received some special recognition from the local Soroptimist club, whose members surprised programs and community outreach manager Emily Roberts with a flock of flamingos to decorate her office entrance.

These bright, bubblegum pink birds are more than just decorative, however. They also serve as a symbol of endorsement from Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, offering a very visible display of the club’s appreciation for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission.

As a national organization that has been in operation since the 1900s, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to, “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.” According to its website, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada alone has touched the lives of over 20,000 young people since its inception in 1973.

“By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community we are accountable for each child in our program achieving: higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships; avoidance of risky behaviors; and educational success,” the organization details.

So where did the “flocking” concept come from? Pahrump Soroptimist member Elaine Cassell explained that the idea came about as one of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic and has now transformed from a fundraising drive into a support mechanism for other area entities working to better the community.

“Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley started doing the flockings in the summer of 2021 as a way to raise funds,” Cassell told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It was during the pandemic when we were still not allowed to host in-person fundraising events. At the time, we asked for a minimum $20 donation to send a flock to someone.

“Now, while we still do flockings, we also use them as a branding tool to show our support for community members, nonprofits and businesses,” Cassell continued. “This flocking of Big Brothers Big Sisters was a no-brainer for us. After Emily had presented to our club at a meeting in April, Willi Baer and I decided their office needed to be flocked to show our support.”

Anyone interested in sending a flamingo flock to someone in the Pahrump area to show appreciation for their cause should email SoroptimistPV@gmail.com or text 775-340-4334.

The Pahrump Big Brothers Big Sisters office is located on the NyE Communities Coalition Campus, 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

Readers can find additional details on the Pahrump office in previous coverage, available at pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

The money the BOCC wants to spend on this fairgrounds project could repair every road in Pahrump.