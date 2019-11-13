52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Floor collapses as Pahrump fire chief battles blaze

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump’s fire chief sustained injuries while battling a house fire late last month, a blaze that killed four dogs.

Chief Scott Lewis sustained injuries to his hands and face when the floor of the structure collapsed underneath him while battling a blaze in the 1400 block of West Dyer Road just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Lewis transported himself to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump and was subsequently released after being treated.

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the middle portion of a double-wide manufactured dwelling, with fire showing from both the front and the rear of the dwelling,” Lewis said.

“Crews quickly determined that all occupants were accounted for and safely out of the area. Crews commenced a defensive exterior attack, due to the fire conditions and the overall condition of the structure. The fire, which was quickly knocked down, was deemed suspect at the time.”

Lewis also said an investigation revealed that the fire was most likely accidental in nature.

The initial investigation revealed that the power to the dwelling was shut off earlier in the day and the occupants were using candles for illumination, Lewis said.

Rollover crash

On Friday, Nov. 1, fire crews were dispatched for a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of Manse Road just before 7 p.m.

The original location, Lewis noted, was listed as Homestead Road, however as crews arrived on location, they found the accident located closer to San Souei Lane, which is slightly further west off of Manse Road.

“Crews found a one-vehicle rollover, with one ejection and one self-extricated,” Lewis said. “There was significant rollover mechanism damage to the vehicle. Both patients met flight criteria, however, only one airship was available at the time. That patient was transported to Mercy Air Base 21 and subsequently flown to University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas. The second patient was transported to the local hospital and it was my understanding that they were later transported to Trauma as well. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.”

Vehicle versus large animal

On Sunday, Nov. 3, fire crews were dispatched for a report of a vehicle crash along South Highway 160 in the area of Osky Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“Crews responding were notified that the vehicle had struck an animal, but they were uncertain what the animal was, possibly a deer, which in itself is out of the ordinary for the valley,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived on location where they found a one-vehicle accident versus a large animal. It was later determined that that animal was an elk.”

Lewis went on to say that the car sustained significant damage from the impact.

“The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, however, it is under investigation as to why the elk was down on the valley floor, because none of us first responders have ever seen an elk in the valley before. After the initial impact, additional drivers who didn’t see the elk in the roadway, ran over it as well.”

Fire destroys vehicles

On Monday, Nov. 4, fire crews were dispatched for a reported vehicle fire along the 600 block of South Highway 160 at approximately 10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found a passenger vehicle parked on the shoulder of Frontage Road,” Lewis said. “The engine compartment was well involved and fire was migrating to the passenger compartment. There were no exposures and crews quickly controlled the fire with no extension. The fire is thought to be accidental in nature, linked to mechanical failure. There were no injuries reported.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, fire crews were summoned for a mutual aid assignment on South Highway 160 in Clark County, mile marker 32, for a vehicle fire at approximately 8:26 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a fully-involved passenger vehicle on the shoulder of the highway,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly controlled the fire with no extension and there were no injuries reported. The Clark County Fire Department is investigating.”

Being prepared

Emergency service calls aside, Lewis also reminded area residents about replacing smoke alarm batteries this time of year.

“Whenever we set our clocks back or forward, it’s always a good time for homeowners to replace the batteries on their smoke detectors and also make sure that their preparedness plans are in place and are tested. A family communication plan, prepared in advance, can help loved ones stay in touch in the event of a sudden emergency. You also want to make sure all exterior lights are functioning.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Inc. Interim Chief Executive Dick Peck spe ...
Interim leader Peck departs from Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Dick Peck, the interim leader of Valley Electric Association Inc., forecast a bright future for the rural electric co-op on his departure.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

 
Ex-Nevada Test Site workers honored on Cold War Patriots Day
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Test Site workers who died in 2019 year were honored Monday at the 11th Annual Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley is seeking the Republican nomination for ...
Bradley holds second campaign event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The calendars have yet to even turn to the new year and already the 2020 election season is well underway, with candidates for many of the offices that will be up for election jumping right into engaging with the communities they wish to represent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is shown addressing a crowd ...
Hafen II hosts Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 election may still be many months away but many candidates across the Silver State are wasting no time in launching their campaigns and connecting with the voters who will ultimately decide their fate next year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School JROTC posts the colors ...
Veterans Day celebrated throughout Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is always quite a special occasion in the Pahrump Valley, where the population is well known for supporting its troops and former service members.

Dr. Tony Alamo, left, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, speaks during a meeting of the ...
Regulators let youths under 18 take part in charitable lotteries
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The decision to allow youths under 18 to participate in charitable lotteries was more controversial than expected, but the Nevada Gaming Commission agreed to allow it.

Thinkstock For the third consecutive quarter, business owners highlighted attracting customers ...
Business owners highlight priority issues
Staff Report

Small business owners showed continued optimism for their businesses and the U.S. economy in the latest Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. Respondents also signaled which issues are most important to them in next year’s elections.

USDA website In the summer of 2020, USDA will hire Pathways Interns in hundreds of locations in ...
Internships include rural development
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the “OneUSDA Internship” opportunity for summer 2020, part of an effort to provide students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development and other career fields.