Bera speaks about the 2020 race and the Joe Biden campaign
Rep. Ami Bera, D-CA-07 speaks with the Pahrump Valley Times. Bera covered a range of topics, from rural health care to the need for an increase in rural broadband infrastructure and how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will work to bring many of these needs to the forefront if elected.
