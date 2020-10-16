63°F
Bera speaks about the 2020 race and the Joe Biden campaign

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2020 - 1:27 am
 
Updated October 16, 2020 - 8:40 am

Rep. Ami Bera, D-CA-07 speaks with the Pahrump Valley Times. Bera covered a range of topics, from rural health care to the need for an increase in rural broadband infrastructure and how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will work to bring many of these needs to the forefront if elected.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The rights of voters in Nevada are outlined in Nevada Revise ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part two
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records set in Death Valley this summer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of summer heat, Death Valley National Park broke numerous heat records for 2020.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file photo Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas make a ...
Discovery by UNLV physicist could have far-reaching effect
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Rochester have made a breakthrough in the long sought-after quest for a room-temperature superconductor, what they call the “holy grail” of energy efficiency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical returned to the Pahrump Valley for the f ...
The gift of health care – Nearly 400 served at fifth annual RAM clinic in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For some, it may not seem like much – an eye exam, a dental extraction, a women’s health exam, but for some, these services are often out of reach, coming at too high a cost to be borne. So when they are made available free of charge, it’s a blessing that can draw the greatest sense of gratitude.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 ...
Bank backs Beatty seniors
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 grant from American First National Bank to help the recently formed nonprofit fulfill its mission of serving Beatty’s senior citizens.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 resp ...
Governor’s office completes quarantine, no new positives
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced Thursday that no staff members who came into contact with the positive case in the office tested positive for COVID-19 upon the conclusion of the full 14-day quarantine period.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal An area food drive begins tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 17 at ...
Area food drive gets underway on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An area food drive kicks off tomorrow at Walmart. The event is sponsored by Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs, KPVM-TV 25 and Ace Country Radio.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A groundbreaking ceremony for the new GravityLine pro ...
Energy storage project breaks ground in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A project nearly a full decade in the making, ARES Nevada LLC has finally moved the first shovelful of dirt to kick off construction of its brand new energy storage project, the ARES GravityLine, located right here in the Pahrump Valley, with an official groundbreaking ceremony hosted on Thursday, Oct. 8 in honor of the occasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A visual rendering of the exterior of the new animal shelte ...
Nye County awards $3.9 million contract for new animal shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand from the local community and repeated discussions at the commission level, Nye County is finally prepared to do away with a decades-old, deteriorating facility and move forward on the construction of a brand new animal shelter in the Pahrump Valley.