Former town board chair Vicky Parker dies

Former Pahrump Town Board member Vicky Parker has died.

Parker, a resident at Pahrump’s Inspirations Senior Living facility was battling an illness at the time of her death.

She and her late husband Allan were residents of Pahrump for more than 20 years.

During her time in Pahrump, she was elected as a member of the town board in the early 2000s before ascending to the position of town board chair.

Dr. Tom Waters, who also served as a town board member, told the Pahrump Valley Times he last communicated with Parker back in November when he sent a message wishing Parker a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

“She replied and told me that she caught COVID and was recovering in Summerlin Hospital for several days but was slowly getting better,” Waters said.

That was on Nov. 19, he said.

“I also sent a Christmas message on Dec. 18, but I didn’t hear back from her.”

A friend of his at Inspirations told her she had passed away.

Waters recalled that it was Parker who urged him to run for a seat on the Pahrump Town Board.

“I put my hat into the ring, but I didn’t plan on winning because I was so new and I thought that nobody would vote for me, but at least I tried,” he said. “But I ended up getting more votes than anybody else. Vicky Parker was a very professional and compassionate public servant. She will certainly be missed.”

Over the years

During her time in Pahrump, Parker had experienced her share of drama and tragedy.

More than 12 years ago, Parker, Waters and other town board members were threatened with being arrested by the Nye County Republican Central Committee after getting involved in a dispute over the issue of incorporating the town at a public meeting.

Deputies refused to take Parker and others into custody and they were eventually escorted safely out of the Bob Ruud Community Center to their vehicles.

Roughly nine years ago, the Nye County Board of Commissioners disbanded the town board and subsequently assumed management and operations in the town of Pahrump.

In June 2020, Parker lost her husband, Allan Parker, a longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump.

There is no word on whether a public memorial service for Parker is scheduled.

