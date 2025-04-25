Four transported to DVH after two-vehicle crash

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services A total of four people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Homestead Road and Highway 160 late Wednesday morning. All are expected to recover. Two additional persons were medically assessed and subsequently cleared, according to Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the high-impact crash incident occurred just after 10 a.m.

“Both vehicles sustained significant body damage,” Lewis said. “There were a total of six occupants, who were medically assessed, four of which were transported by ground units to the local hospital.”

Those who were transported are expected to fully recover from their respective injuries, according to Lewis.

Structure fire

Later in the evening, fire units were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Tough Girl Road for a report of a structure fire at approximately 8 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found an appliance affixed to the rear of the building,” Lewis said. “The appliance, which was a swamp cooler, had caught fire but there was no direct extension to the dwelling. There was significant damage to the appliance. The initial cause of the fire is thought to be mechanical in nature. There were no injuries, and crews quickly completed the assignment without incident.”

Fire crews respond to rollover crash

On Saturday, April 19, Pahrump first responders were dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash along the 600 block of West Harris Farm Road, where medic units located a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at approximately 4 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the one-vehicle accident as reported,” Lewis said. “It appeared that the vehicle struck a fence during the rollover mechanism. The patient was medically assessed and determined to have met flight criteria and was subsequently transported by ground to Mercy Air Base 21 where they were flown to UMC Trauma.”

One transported after crash

On April 18, at approximately 11:45 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a location near Highway 160 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, medical crews found one injured driver with no entrapment.

Lewis said medics transported the driver to Desert View Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Accessory building destroyed by fire

On April 16, crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Mason Drive for a report of a structure fire.

“Crews arrived to find a well-involved accessory outbuilding located on the side of the property,” Lewis said. “The fire had extended to the nearby ground cover and also an additional outbuilding. The fire was quickly controlled with no further extension and is thought to be accidental in nature. There were no injuries reported.”

