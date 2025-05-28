Free dump use ends this July

One of the perks of living in Nye County has been the ability of residents to take their garbage to their local landfill and dispose of it, free of charge. But with the county landfill fund stuck in a budgetary decline, this practice will soon be a thing of the past.

“Landfill tipping fees take effect July 1, 2025. Fees apply to all users, including residential and commercial customers,” a notification on the Nye County website announced.

This change in policy comes as part of Nye County Resolution No. 2025.01, which narrowly passed the Nye County Commission in February. This same resolution also enacted an increase in the parcel fees charged to property owners in support of the landfill fund, the subject that was the focus of the discussion and the presentation made by Nye County Public Works at the time.

“The proposed resolution includes an increase to residential and vacant parcel fees by $5 per year,” the February 4 agenda item description stated. “These charges aim to address the current budget deficit, ensure the continued operation of the existing landfill facilities and plan for future landfill expansions, as the Pahrump Landfill is projected to reach capacity within the next 15 years.”

However, the resolution incorporated the addition of tipping fees for residential users too, outlining various prices depending on the type of material to be dumped, as well as whether or not the landfill user is a Nye County resident.

For those who reside in the county, tipping fees range from $4 per cubic yard for yard waste to $7.50 per cubic yard for municipal, construction, demolition or sludge waste. Medical waste dumping will cost $22.50 per cubic yard.

Certain specific items will come with their own tipping fees, including tires, dead animals, mattresses, mobile homes/campers, appliances and bulky items.

The fee for tires ranges from $5 per car tire and $20 per truck tire to $110 for loader tires, $220 for earthmover tires and $440 for any tires used in mining equipment.

Mattress fees start at $2 per twin bed and go up to $6 per king bed. Pillowtop beds are also $6 each and memory foam mattresses are the most expensive to dump at $10 each.

Appliances with freon will run landfill customers $50 each while those without freon will be $25 per unit. Other bulky items are $25 each.

Mobile homes and campers vary based on size, with singlewides costing $400 to dump, doublewides running $800 and campers at $200 each.

The landfill tipping fees will be doubled for any user who does not reside in Nye County.

“Any person who disposes of solid waste at the landfill must provide proof of residency in Nye County to be eligible for in-county fees,” Nye County Resolution No. 2025-01 states. “For any load of waste that is… comprised of two or more waste categories identified above, the highest corresponding base charge applies.”

The resolution can be viewed at NyeCountyNV.gov under the “Resolutions” link near the bottom of the home page. Readers can find previous coverage on the subject at pvtimes.com

For more information contact the Nye County Public Works department at 775-751-6267.

Dumping fees won't impact Clean Up Pahrump®

With new tipping fees at Nye County landfills set to go into effect five weeks from now, the Pahrump Valley Times reached out to the local nonprofits, Clean Up Pahrump®, to learn how this would effect the group's work of removing discarded trash and debris from along area roadsides and on public lands. Officials with the organization were happy to report that the new fees are not anticipated to impinge upon its regular clean-up days.

"With our continued partnership with C&S Waste Solutions, we do not expect the updated gate rates at the Pahrump Landfill to impact our operations," Clean Up Pahrump® founder Faith Muello stated when reached for comment. "As a valued community partner, C&S Waste Solutions provides the bins and roll-offs as needed to support our cleanup efforts. Our Clean Up Pahrump® team remains dedicated to doing our part to clean up this town and would love to see more folks step up and help us."

Clean Up Pahrump® is the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Desert Pigs. Anyone willing to lend a hand by spending an hour at a clean-up event is encouraged to visit CleanUpPahrump.org