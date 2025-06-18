Free entrance to Death Valley National Park on Juneteenth

The Wildrose Charcoal Kilns are in the Panamint Mountains of Death Valley National Park, to which entrance will be free on Thursday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth National Independence Day. (National Park Service)

DEATH VALLEY — Death Valley National Park announces entrance fees will be waived on Thursday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

“Even though it is extremely hot, June can be a great time to visit Death Valley National Park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “It’s not crowded and the views are great.”

To stay safe in the elevated heat, Death Valley Park Rangers recommend the following:

■ Avoid the heat. Stay within a short walk (no more than 10 minutes) of an air-conditioned car, or hike in the park’s mountains, which are cooler.

■ Avoid the sun. Seek shade during the hottest time of the day. Wear a hat and consider carrying an umbrella.

■ Drink plenty of water. Turn around when half of your water is gone.

■ Eat salty snacks to replenish electrolytes.

■ Travel only on paved roads. The park has limited cell phone service. If your vehicle breaks down, stay with your vehicle so you have shelter and can be found more easily.

Badwater Basin, Artists Drive, Devils Golf Course, Zabriskie Point, Wildrose Charcoal Kilns and Dantes View are highlights that can be visited during the summer by brief walks from a car. Furnace Creek Visitor Center has exhibits, a film about the park and a bookstore.

Longer hikes are possible at higher, cooler elevations.

The Dantes View to Mount Perry hiking route is 9 miles round-trip along ridges above 5,000 feet. This unmaintained trail starts from a paved road and has spectacular views of Death Valley along the entire route, making even a shortened version of the hike well worthwhile.

Wildrose Peak Trail is 8.4 miles round-trip from 7,000 to 9,000 feet in elevation. The trail starts at historic beehive-shaped Wildrose Charcoal Kilns, ascends past pinyon pines, ending at a summit with views of Death Valley and the Sierra Nevada. The road to the trailhead is paved, except for the last two miles, which are suitable for passenger cars driven carefully.

Telescope Peak Trail is 14 miles round-trip from 8,000 to 11,000 feet in elevation. Only high clearance 4x4 vehicles should drive to the trailhead at Mahogany Flat Campground. The second half of the hike passes through a grove of ancient bristlecone pine trees before reaching the park’s highest summit for spectacular views in all directions.

All units of the National Park Service will be waiving entrance fees on June 19. Camping fees will still be charged. Death Valley National Park’s standard entrance fee is $30/vehicle or $25/motorcycle. An annual pass to all national parks is $80. U.S. Citizens 62 and older pay $20 for an annual pass to all parks. Veterans, active U.S. military, permanently disabled U.S. citizens and families with fourth-grade students qualify for free passes.

Death Valley National Park is the homeland of the Timbisha Shoshone and preserves natural resources, cultural resources, exceptional wilderness, scenery, and learning experiences within the nation’s largest conserved desert landscape and some of the most extreme climate and topographic conditions on the planet. To learn more, visit Learn more at nps.gov/deva.