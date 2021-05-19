Friends Day Out offers relaxation, fun and socialization in Pahrump

Taking on the role of caregiver for another person can be a wonderfully fulfilling task but at the same time, it can be a physically and emotionally draining duty as well.

Oftentimes, caregivers can be come so absorbed in providing for their loved one that they forget to care for themselves and startlingly enough, a large proportion of caregivers, around 30%, actually pass away before the person they are caring for does.

It is with this fact in mind that the Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, better known as RSVP, has developed programs that offer caregivers the chance for some fun and socialization or even some relaxation via a reprieve from their responsibilities. One such program is the group’s Friends Day Out events, which take place weekly at the NyE Communities Coalition in Pahrump.

Started in early 2019, Friends Day Out was put on hold in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nevada but with things beginning a slow but steady return to normal, the events were initiated once more at the beginning of April and anyone caring for a loved one is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and join in.

“This fun, interactive activity gives those living with dementia and their care partners an opportunity to get a break or socialize. Care partners can bring their loved one and drop them off in a secure location, and get away for a bit, or they can join the party,” RSVP Field Representative Tonya Brum said of the events. “Join us every Thursday for a fun and entertaining afternoon of music and conversation.”

The Friends Day Out events are hosted by training volunteers who help facilitate the classes, assist with supervision and provide primary caregivers with a regular break, as detailed on the Nevada Rural RSVP website.

The events feature the Java Music Club which, “…offers hands-on fun learning for persons living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia or care recipients with a variety of other disabilities such as cancer, COPD, Parkinson’s or diabetes,” the website explains. “Java Music Club uses a combination of themes, photography, music, readings and a traditional talking stick.”

Friends Day Out classes are completely free of charge although attendees should bring their own sack lunch or snacks to enjoy.

Friends Day Out events are set for each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Space is limited so those wishing to attend are asked to register beforehand by calling 702-845-4748.

For more information on the events or RSVP as a whole visit www.nevadaruralrsvp.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com