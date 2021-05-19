83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Friends Day Out offers relaxation, fun and socialization in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 19, 2021 - 10:04 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) offers free Fri ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) offers free Friends Day Out events to give caregivers a break and their loved ones something fun and entertaining to do each week.

Taking on the role of caregiver for another person can be a wonderfully fulfilling task but at the same time, it can be a physically and emotionally draining duty as well.

Oftentimes, caregivers can be come so absorbed in providing for their loved one that they forget to care for themselves and startlingly enough, a large proportion of caregivers, around 30%, actually pass away before the person they are caring for does.

It is with this fact in mind that the Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, better known as RSVP, has developed programs that offer caregivers the chance for some fun and socialization or even some relaxation via a reprieve from their responsibilities. One such program is the group’s Friends Day Out events, which take place weekly at the NyE Communities Coalition in Pahrump.

Started in early 2019, Friends Day Out was put on hold in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nevada but with things beginning a slow but steady return to normal, the events were initiated once more at the beginning of April and anyone caring for a loved one is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and join in.

“This fun, interactive activity gives those living with dementia and their care partners an opportunity to get a break or socialize. Care partners can bring their loved one and drop them off in a secure location, and get away for a bit, or they can join the party,” RSVP Field Representative Tonya Brum said of the events. “Join us every Thursday for a fun and entertaining afternoon of music and conversation.”

The Friends Day Out events are hosted by training volunteers who help facilitate the classes, assist with supervision and provide primary caregivers with a regular break, as detailed on the Nevada Rural RSVP website.

The events feature the Java Music Club which, “…offers hands-on fun learning for persons living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia or care recipients with a variety of other disabilities such as cancer, COPD, Parkinson’s or diabetes,” the website explains. “Java Music Club uses a combination of themes, photography, music, readings and a traditional talking stick.”

Friends Day Out classes are completely free of charge although attendees should bring their own sack lunch or snacks to enjoy.

Friends Day Out events are set for each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Space is limited so those wishing to attend are asked to register beforehand by calling 702-845-4748.

For more information on the events or RSVP as a whole visit www.nevadaruralrsvp.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot Pahrump resident Richard Bushart took a few moments during the Nye County Commission ...
Constitutional celebration set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In early 2020, Nye County Commissioners officially adopted a resolution naming the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary and just a few short weeks ago, they extended sanctuary status in the county to the Bill of Rights as well, moves that were both greeted with an outpouring of support from the conservative majority that makes up the community.

Three Square Food Bank Three Square is hosting its annual Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign this mo ...
Bag Childhood Hunger aims to battle food insecurity in Southern Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many, hunger is merely a temporary state. When they feel the need for sustenance, they simply open the cupboard or take a look in the refrigerator, find something to eat and their hunger is assuaged.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upward of a dozen area firefighters volunteered their time t ...
Area firefighters participate in Pahrump cleanup project
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with members from the Firefighters of Southern Nevada’s Burn Foundation, offered their respective services to aid a local woman in need of assistance.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. UI clai ...
DETR begins using ID.me for new unemployment claims
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the implementation of ID.me identity verification for all new, regular Unemployment Insurance applications. ID.me simplifies how individuals securely confirm their identity online.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capi ...
Death penalty ban fails in Legislature
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill that would have banned the death penalty in Nevada is dead, Democratic leaders announced Thursday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced May 18, 2021 that the company will develop a geothermal powe ...
Google launching geothermal project in Nevada
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Google’s new initiative will add carbon-free energy to the electric grid that serves Google’s data centers and infrastructure throughout Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks on The Terrace during a tour of the West Hall expan ...
Cortez Masto-backed COPS Act promotes mental health
Staff Report

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, celebrated their bipartisan legislation to protect the privacy of law enforcement officers seeking mental health support passing out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.