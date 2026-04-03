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Friends of the Amargosa Basin celebrate spring with birding walk

Friends of the Amargosa Basin will be hosting a bird walk event titled “Birding with Len Warr ...
Friends of the Amargosa Basin will be hosting a bird walk event titled “Birding with Len Warren” in Shoshone, California on April 11. (Friends of the Amargosa Basin)
Local bird expert, Len Warren, also known as the “Bird Man of Amargosa,” will lead the bird ...
Local bird expert, Len Warren, also known as the “Bird Man of Amargosa,” will lead the bird walking event on April 11. (Friends of the Amargosa Basin)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2026 - 4:41 am
 

Friends of the Amargosa Basin, an advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the lands it’s named after, is hosting its last event of spring before the region’s sunny summer weather returns to the desert.

“It’s been a busy season, and we’re very grateful for it,” Friends of the Amargosa Basin Executive Director Cameron Mayer told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Our events are usually windows to really engage with the public, our local communities and visitors. This is the time most people here go outside, and people from elsewhere come here to go outside. We’ve had a tremendous amount of support, and attendance has been great at all events so far. We really are honored and grounded by everyone’s participation and love for this area.”

A bird walk event titled “Birding with Len Warren” will take place on Saturday, April 11. Attendees will meet at 8 a.m. at the Shoshone Museum, located at 118 Highway 127 in Shoshone, California.

“Usually about the second week of April, a little bit before or after, depending on the year, is when the spring migration happens, and birds are moving through this area,” Mayer said.

During the event, Warren, also known as the “Bird Man of Amargosa,” will share information about how to look for birds, birdwatching history and data collection in the area while walking along one of the area’s local trails.

“He’s been studying birds here since 2009, so he has a long history of local birding knowledge,” Mayer added.

For more information on how to register for the event and to learn more about the organization’s work, visit friendsoftheamargosabasin.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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