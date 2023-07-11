From CASA to ACORN: Nnonprofit changes name but not mission

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada, or ACORN, is the new name for what was previously known as Pioneer Territory CASA.

“Our new name is ACORN, but that’s the only major change,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna explained in an interview last week. “We have the same phone number, we have the same office location thanks to the generosity of the Hafen family and we have the exact same mission, advocating for children in foster care. And we hope to extend our reach in the future with even more advocacy opportunities for other members of our community.”

McKenna said the name change came after the group splintered from National CASA and its policies.

“We pulled away for several reasons,” McKenna remarked. “Nevada Revised Statute states that we do not have to be part of National CASA because the counties we serve, Nye and Esmeralda, are under 100,000 in population. And National CASA is located in Atlanta, Georgia, which is a huge metropolis, so they can’t truly understand the challenges faced by rural Nevada,” McKenna said.

CASA also wanted to impose term limits on board members and it is already difficult to find good people to serve as an adviser to the nonprofit.

McKenna said her organization was competing with the state organization for funding. Rebranding was the best option.

“Our board discussed it and we decided to pull away. That was quite a process, changing everything from grants to banks to letterhead, all of it had to be moved under the ACORN name. But we got it done, our last step was getting through the IRS piece and getting our bank on board and that’s finished now so we’re ready to go!”

McKenna said she was looking into recruiting educational advocates along with others who can advocate for juvenile offenders.

“What we would also like to do is [retain] educational advocates, to help parents who may be struggling with their kids to have an educational advocate, to make sure they are getting their [Individual Education Plans], that they are getting the attention that they need,” McKenna said. “Our kids really need help. Without an education, you’re not going anywhere. Your opportunities are limited. So we’re hoping to be able to help in that arena, for all parents, not just those who have had experience with the foster care system. ”

McKenna wants to target youth who are not in foster care but who have had experience with juvenile probation.

“A lot of the time, that might even look like a mentor role, to help these young people get back on the straight and narrow. If we can help the parents and the judicial system to redirect these kids and mentor them to get them going in the right direction, I think that would be a huge benefit for our communities,” she commented.

Upcoming advocate training

ACORN will begin its next advocate training class rientation on July 10.

The training sessions will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday beginning July 12 and conclude with a graduation ceremony and swearing-in in the courtroom of Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Lane on Aug. 28. Classes will take place at the ACORN Training Room, 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 9A.

“There are still over 30 children in foster care in our community that have no voice representing them in court,” information on the website states. “Please consider becoming a volunteer, court-appointed guardian ad litem. On average, it only takes about three to four hours per month of your time! We provide you with all of the training and ongoing support and guidance you will need.”

Those interested in training as an ACORN advocate can register online or contact training and recruiting coordinator Julie Schmidt at Julie@ACORNV.org or 775-505-2272.

The renamed organization’s website is now www.ACORNV.org

