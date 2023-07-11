102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

From CASA to ACORN: Nnonprofit changes name but not mission

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 11, 2023 - 10:15 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada, or ACORN, is the ne ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada, or ACORN, is the new name for what was previously known as Pioneer Territory CASA.

Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates has officially been redubbed Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada.

“Our new name is ACORN, but that’s the only major change,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna explained in an interview last week. “We have the same phone number, we have the same office location thanks to the generosity of the Hafen family and we have the exact same mission, advocating for children in foster care. And we hope to extend our reach in the future with even more advocacy opportunities for other members of our community.”

McKenna said the name change came after the group splintered from National CASA and its policies.

“We pulled away for several reasons,” McKenna remarked. “Nevada Revised Statute states that we do not have to be part of National CASA because the counties we serve, Nye and Esmeralda, are under 100,000 in population. And National CASA is located in Atlanta, Georgia, which is a huge metropolis, so they can’t truly understand the challenges faced by rural Nevada,” McKenna said.

CASA also wanted to impose term limits on board members and it is already difficult to find good people to serve as an adviser to the nonprofit.

McKenna said her organization was competing with the state organization for funding. Rebranding was the best option.

“Our board discussed it and we decided to pull away. That was quite a process, changing everything from grants to banks to letterhead, all of it had to be moved under the ACORN name. But we got it done, our last step was getting through the IRS piece and getting our bank on board and that’s finished now so we’re ready to go!”

McKenna said she was looking into recruiting educational advocates along with others who can advocate for juvenile offenders.

“What we would also like to do is [retain] educational advocates, to help parents who may be struggling with their kids to have an educational advocate, to make sure they are getting their [Individual Education Plans], that they are getting the attention that they need,” McKenna said. “Our kids really need help. Without an education, you’re not going anywhere. Your opportunities are limited. So we’re hoping to be able to help in that arena, for all parents, not just those who have had experience with the foster care system. ”

McKenna wants to target youth who are not in foster care but who have had experience with juvenile probation.

“A lot of the time, that might even look like a mentor role, to help these young people get back on the straight and narrow. If we can help the parents and the judicial system to redirect these kids and mentor them to get them going in the right direction, I think that would be a huge benefit for our communities,” she commented.

Upcoming advocate training

ACORN will begin its next advocate training class rientation on July 10.

The training sessions will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday beginning July 12 and conclude with a graduation ceremony and swearing-in in the courtroom of Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Lane on Aug. 28. Classes will take place at the ACORN Training Room, 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 9A.

“There are still over 30 children in foster care in our community that have no voice representing them in court,” information on the website states. “Please consider becoming a volunteer, court-appointed guardian ad litem. On average, it only takes about three to four hours per month of your time! We provide you with all of the training and ongoing support and guidance you will need.”

Those interested in training as an ACORN advocate can register online or contact training and recruiting coordinator Julie Schmidt at Julie@ACORNV.org or 775-505-2272.

The renamed organization’s website is now www.ACORNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Man taken to Pahrump hospital loses hand from fireworks injury
Man taken to Pahrump hospital loses hand from fireworks injury
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man in Pahrump suffered a traumatic injury to his hand following a firework detonation over the July 4 holiday, according to reports from Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 4th of July Parade took place Tuesday, July 4 at the Calv ...
Patriotic pursuits for 4th of July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

America marked her 247th birthday on Tuesday and Pahrump kicked off festivities with the Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Celebration, hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A ginger feline sits inside a partially covered cat cage as ...
Nye nonprofit has fixed nearly 500 animals
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pet overpopulation is an issue faced in Nye County, with hundreds of lost, abandoned or homeless animals roaming the county at any given time. These strays and feral animals can rapidly reproduce, exacerbating an already tenuous problem.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking home the trophy for the Most Redneck Truck Contest wer ...
Redneck pool party brings Pahrump to the park — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been many years since the residents of Pahrump have had a public festival at Petrack Park for the 4th of July but thanks to Kelli Sater, owner of The Lady – World Famous Watering Hole, that streak ended this year with the Redneck Pool and BBQ.

Pahrump 1-year-old found dead in carseat
Pahrump 1-year-old found dead in carseat
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

First-responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bighorn Street just after 10 a.m. on July 1 where the child’s lifeless body was discovered in a car seat.

FILE PHOTO More desert land is planned to be used for solar farms by NV Energy, as the utility ...
NV Energy adds 7,000 acres to existing Nevada solar farm
By Sean Hemmersmeier Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s largest utility spends millions to lease land in Nye County from the federal government in an area well-suited for solar development.

All Nevada residential property owners are entitled to install renewable energy infrastructure ...
Want to save money with solar panels? Here’s what you need to know
By Sean Hemmersmeier Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Solar panel installations can help reduce monthly energy bills but also come with high installation costs. Here is what to look for when considering adding residential solar.