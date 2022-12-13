Fundraiser will help Nye nonprofit provide beds for kids

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to ensuring that no child has to sleep on the floor.

pasta with meatballs and parsley with tomato sauce

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser, sponsored by Matt and Sharon Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds, will feature a spaghetti dinner as well as dessert, entertainment, raffles and auctions.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Carmen Murzyn is joined by volunteers Susie Kirstein and Vietnam Veteran Ed Martinez after the trio installed two new beds for youngsters Taylor and Devin Burson as part of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace's efforts.

Sleep is essential to the well-being of any child. However, getting a good night’s rest can be much more difficult for children who don’t have a bed to call their own and that is precisely why Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded.

A nationwide nonprofit organization fueled by volunteerism and donations, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to ensuring that no child has to sleep on the floor. The organization’s many chapters around the U.S. work to generate funds, purchase materials and then build, assemble and deliver brand new beds, complete with mattresses, pillows and blankets, to children in need.

“We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support that a child needs,” the nationwide nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace explains. “All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads… and across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed, or even a pillow, to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.”

To help combat the problem in communities in the local county, the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was established several years ago by resident Gary Bennet, who eventually passed the torch to current chapter president Carmen Murzyn. With a committee of dedicated, compassionate fellow volunteers, Murzyn has been working to steadily grow Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s presence in the valley and this Saturday, residents will have the chance to get to know all about the organization during its upcoming Holiday Fundraiser.

“On Dec. 17, our first Holiday Fundraiser will take place at the Artesia Clubhouse,” Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s being sponsored by Matt and Sharon Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds and it’s going to be a spaghetti and meatball dinner with sides, and dessert from Sugar & Spice Bakery. We’ll also have some entertainment with the talented John Michael Ferrari and both a live and a silent auction, along with a 50/50 raffle. It’s going to be a fun night!”

All of the money garnered at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser will then be used to support the Nye County chapter’s efforts to provide beds to youngsters who don’t have one of their own, a mission that will result in a profoundly positively impact on the lives of their bed recipients.

As detailed by the Sleep Foundation, sleep plays a crucial role in the development of young minds.

“In addition to having a direct effect on happiness, research shows that sleep impacts alertness and attention, cognitive performance, mood, resiliency, vocabulary acquisition and learning and memory. Sleep also has important effects of growth, especially in early infancy,” information from the Sleep Foundation explains.

“Poor sleep in early childhood has been linked to allergic rhinitis and problems with the immune system, as well as anxiety and depression,” the Sleep Foundation continues. “There is also emerging evidence that poor sleep in childhood may carry future cardiovascular risks in the form of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. In adolescents, inadequate sleep can have long-term effects on academic performance and mental health… It’s a risk factor for substance abuse and mental health problems as well as more immediate problems such as car crashes and sports injuries.”

The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 Fox Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person but seating is limited and they are going fast, so those who wish to attend are encouraged to call Murzyn as soon as possible to reserve tickets.

Murzyn can be reached at 775-910-8921.

For more on Sleep in Heavenly Peace visit www.SHPBeds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com