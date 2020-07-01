GBC’s accreditation visit scheduled for September

Great Basin College will receive a site visit from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in September as part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GBC’s accreditation dates to 1974 and was last reaffirmed in 2013. This cycle’s visit will be from Sept. 28-30. Regional accreditation recognizes institutional quality, effectiveness and sustainability in fulfilling the institution’s mission.

As part of the process, GBC invites public comment on its qualifications for accreditation. Signed written comments should be sent to the commission and will be shared with the institution, the evaluation committee and the commission itself.

Comments are due no later than Sept. 1 and should be mailed to Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities Attn: Third Party Comment, 8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 100, Redmond, WA 98052.

To obtain a copy of NWCCU Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third-Party Comments Regarding Year Seven Evaluations, visit Operational Policies under the Standards and Policies section at www.nwccu.org or contact the commission office at 425-558-4224.

Great Basin College offers associate and bachelor level instruction in academic, career and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.