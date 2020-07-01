73°F
GBC’s accreditation visit scheduled for September

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 1, 2020 - 1:31 pm
 

Great Basin College will receive a site visit from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in September as part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

GBC’s accreditation dates to 1974 and was last reaffirmed in 2013. This cycle’s visit will be from Sept. 28-30.

Regional accreditation recognizes institutional quality, effectiveness and sustainability in fulfilling the institution’s mission.

As part of the process, GBC invites public comment on its qualifications for accreditation. Signed written comments should be sent to the commission and will be shared with the institution, the evaluation committee and the commission itself.

Comments are due no later than Sept. 1 and should be mailed to Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities Attn: Third Party Comment, 8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 100, Redmond, WA 98052.

To obtain a copy of NWCCU Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third-Party Comments Regarding Year Seven Evaluations, visit Operational Policies under the Standards and Policies section at www.nwccu.org or contact the commission office at 425-558-4224.

Great Basin College offers associate and bachelor level instruction in academic, career and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The formal proclamation to convene a special session of th ...
Sisolak plans for special legislative session July 8
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he is planning to begin a special legislative session to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8. The planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The event is part of a series of town halls and webinars f ...
Business counseling this week’s Extension topic
Staff Report

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is teaming up with the Nevada Small Business Development Center to offer an online town hall this week, “The Nevada SBDC and Business Counseling.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Best Bet Products Inc. President Shawn Holmes makes his case ...
Gaming in Mountain Falls community draws pushback
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A neighborhood park in the community of Mountain Falls was the setting for a discussion on whether gaming machines would benefit the Mountain Falls Grill Room, and the community at-large on Wednesday, June 24th.

One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboa ...
Nevada leads nation in COVID-19 transmission
Staff Report

Nevada leads the nation in a recent statistic: the number of people who become infected with the coronavirus by an infectious person.

Getty Images As a method of showing support to area first responders during very trying times, ...
First Responders Appreciation Picnic to include free food and plenty of gratitude
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With so much anger and vitriol being directed toward law enforcement over the past few weeks and calls to have police disbanded altogether, Pahrump area citizens are stepping forward to show that here in the valley, residents still support their first responders.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to increase high ...
NHP to beef up speed patrols through July 12
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Angelique Pattillo, at center, is joined by husband Billy an ...
Pahrump salon reopens after COVID-19 shutdown
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As restrictions on businesses continue to ease, one local salon owner says her business is thriving after reopening.