Get ready for some rodeo!

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway event at the 2023 Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo. The 2025 event is set for Feb. 14-16 at McCullough Arena and admission is free, though donations are highly appreciated.

The skills of cowboys and cowgirls from grades five through 12 will be put to the test this February as the Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo Club hosts its annual event at McCullough Arena.

A part of the Nevada State Jr. High and High School Rodeo Association’s regular circuit, the Pahrump club’s rodeo will bring all of the rousing excitement expected at such events.

The weekend will get started Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. at Murphy’s Pit off Mesquite Avenue where competitors will gather for a shooting tournament. Activities will then shift to McCullough Arena with high schoolers set to show their stuff in the cutting competition, which begins at 10 a.m.

The rodeo will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 and 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning with the national anthem, presentation of the flags and prayer. Throughout the two days, the dirt will be flying as contestants from both junior and high school vie for supremacy in an array of events, ranging from goat tying and team roping to steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and much more.

“Stock draw will be at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights after the rodeo for anyone wishing to attend,” Pahrump rodeo club director Buddy Krebs noted.

Though the Pahrump Jr. High and High School Rodeo is free to the public, that doesn’t mean it comes without cost. The local rodeo club must raise thousands of dollars each year to support this exhibition of athleticism. As such, both sponsors and donors play a vital part in bringing this event to the community, with Krebs previously remarking, “Our club does not have a steady source of income and the money brought in by sponsors and donors is the only way we can make this happen.”

Volunteers are another key piece of the puzzle, with donations of time and energy just as important as financial contributions.

“Come support your local Pahrump Valley Jr. and High School rodeo team,” Krebs encouraged. “Come watch! Family fun! There will be a donation jar at the entrance gate!”

The rodeo is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at McCullough Arena at Petrack Park.

For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Krebs at 775-277-0064.

