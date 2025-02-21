58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

GoFundMe account established for family of Pahrump murder victim

Tina Stephens Rebecca Lawrence is pictured alongside her late father Robert Short
Tina Stephens Rebecca Lawrence is pictured alongside her late father Robert Short
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Participants competed in 14 events at the Nevada State High S ...
PHOTOS: Nevada State High School Rodeo
pvt default image
Nye County Sheriff’s Office launches a new online customer service process
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The concept for the new Nye County Community/Civics Center ...
$581K allocated for fairgrounds community center design
Getty Images Nevada is working to update the requirements for covered services for health insur ...
Nevada updating its Essential Health Benefits plan
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 21, 2025 - 4:23 am
 

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a Pahrump man killed at a residence earlier this month.

The Feb. 10 incident on Bunarch Road resulted in the death of Robert Short, described as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Short was living with his wife Helen at the time of the murder, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Both in their 70s, they had been together since their early 20s.

Longtime family friend Tina Stephens launched the account for Short’s daughter, Rebecca Lawrence.

“Helen said Robert was her soulmate, a hardworking man who loved his family,” Stephens stated in a passage of the GoFundMe account. “Rebecca said her dad had a big heart and was hard worker who worked multiple jobs over the years to take care of his family.”

Stephens says that Lawrence always thought that her father, who had a great sense of humor, was always there for his daughter, be it in person or on the phone, leaving humorous messages when trying to contact her.

“It breaks my heart that those are the only times now, that I will hear his voice,” Stephens noted in the account. “Rebecca said her dad had been dealing with heart failure and cancer over the last few years, yet, even though he struggled, he always had a smile on his face. Robert was the primary provider for the family.”

As a result of Short’s death, Stephens said the family needs any and all assistance they can get at present.

“Every little amount will help,” she stated. “All donations will go straight to the family. Please pray for this family as they mourn the loss of a dear, loving man.”

On the evening of Feb. 10, following a vehicle pursuit, sheriff’s office deputies and investigators arrested the victim’s son, Robert Short Jr., on several charges, including alleged open murder after a verbal argument between the two.

So far, a total of roughly $1,640 has been raised out of a goal of $2,800.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/robert-short

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Participants competed in 14 events at the Nevada State High S ...
PHOTOS: Nevada State High School Rodeo
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

Spectators braved the soggy Valentine’s weekend weather to watch 160 fifth-to-12th-grade boys and girls from around the state compete in 14 rodeo events.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

If Musk can invent fabulous space age electric Tesla cars, rescue stranded astronauts and send Space X rockets to Mars — maybe he is smart enough and skilled enough that we will get a refund big enough to afford eggs.

Rachel Ebel/Special to the Times-Bonanza Four residences were engulfed in flames on Feb. 11. A ...
February fire displaces four families
By Rachel Ebel Special to the Times-Bonanza

Tonopah volunteer firefighters arrived on-scene quickly, battling strong winds that would keep them working late into the evening.