GoFundMe account established for family of Pahrump murder victim

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a Pahrump man killed at a residence earlier this month.

The Feb. 10 incident on Bunarch Road resulted in the death of Robert Short, described as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Short was living with his wife Helen at the time of the murder, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Both in their 70s, they had been together since their early 20s.

Longtime family friend Tina Stephens launched the account for Short’s daughter, Rebecca Lawrence.

“Helen said Robert was her soulmate, a hardworking man who loved his family,” Stephens stated in a passage of the GoFundMe account. “Rebecca said her dad had a big heart and was hard worker who worked multiple jobs over the years to take care of his family.”

Stephens says that Lawrence always thought that her father, who had a great sense of humor, was always there for his daughter, be it in person or on the phone, leaving humorous messages when trying to contact her.

“It breaks my heart that those are the only times now, that I will hear his voice,” Stephens noted in the account. “Rebecca said her dad had been dealing with heart failure and cancer over the last few years, yet, even though he struggled, he always had a smile on his face. Robert was the primary provider for the family.”

As a result of Short’s death, Stephens said the family needs any and all assistance they can get at present.

“Every little amount will help,” she stated. “All donations will go straight to the family. Please pray for this family as they mourn the loss of a dear, loving man.”

On the evening of Feb. 10, following a vehicle pursuit, sheriff’s office deputies and investigators arrested the victim’s son, Robert Short Jr., on several charges, including alleged open murder after a verbal argument between the two.

So far, a total of roughly $1,640 has been raised out of a goal of $2,800.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/robert-short