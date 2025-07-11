“Good Trouble Lives On” — a tribute to John Lewis

Congressman John Lewis was a noted civil rights icon who spent many years pursuing justice and equality, both as a protestor and marcher in his younger years and later as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. To mark the fifth anniversary of Lewis' death and honor the man's lasting legacy, the Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears will be holding a Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, July 17 at Petrack Park. (Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture)

Thursday, July 17 marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of Congressman John Lewis and though he is no longer in this world, the work he did throughout his 80-year lifespan has left behind a legacy that will carry his memory forward long into the future.

“Georgia Congressman John R. Lewis was an activist, teacher and the heartbeat of the Civil Rights Movement. Congressman Lewis fought tirelessly for social justice and against racial discrimination. He was a man whose entire life compelled us to be better human beings and be better as a society,” the National Museum of African American History and Culture details. “The son of former sharecroppers, Lewis was born and raised in Troy, Alabama. Inspired by the activism of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis found his path early.”

Through protests and various marches, often involving dangerous clashes, Lewis joined his voice with others demanding civil rights for all in his early years. Later, he entered politics, which turned out to be a lifelong passion. First elected as an Atlanta City councilman in 1981, Lewis began his three-decade career as a member of the U.S. Congress in 1987, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives until his death in 2020.

Lewis’ passing was marked by nationwide mourning and as the fifth anniversary of his death approaches, the Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears are inviting the community out for a night honoring all Lewis did and the inspiration he was.

“The Indivisible Prickly Pears are joining with over 1,200 partner groups across America to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis,” Prickly Pear Ginny Okawa told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We want to honor and continue his life’s work of challenging injustice with nonviolent, peaceful action, or ‘Good Trouble’, to affect change.”

As part of the nationwide Indivisible organization, the Prickly Pears and groups from coast to coast will gather for what is known as “Good Trouble Lives On”.

“On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’ passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of ‘Good Trouble’,” information from Indivisible stated. “From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.”

It is stressed that this event is a celebration and rally rather than a protest and all are urged to maintain a calm environment, regardless of circumstances.

“A core principle behind our ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do,” Indivisible explains. “We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.”

The Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears’ John Lewis candlelight vigil and rally is set for Thursday, July 17 under the marquee at Petrack Park, beginning at 7 p.m. The group will be collecting food items to donate to local food pantries as well as helping to register voters at the event.

“Everyone is welcome to join us as we honor the great patriot and fighter for human and civil rights, John Lewis. We will have songs, music, speakers and tributes,” Okawa noted. “Please bring a candle, a sign, a prayer – all optional! – and join us.”

