Governor asks state agencies to review FY 2021-23 budgets

Staff Report
November 13, 2020 - 10:39 am
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 ...
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Governor Sisolak asks agencies to review budgets, create reserve proposals for fiscal year 2021-23.

The Governor’s Finance Office on Friday announced that it has sent a memo to executive branch directors and agency heads this week directing all state agencies to prepare proposed budget reserves of 12% for each year of the upcoming 2021-2023 biennium.

These reserve proposals are for budget planning purposes and will allow the Governor’s Finance Office to provide options for consideration during the development of the governor’s recommended budget. Numbers will continue to be examined over the coming weeks as the state receives updated revenue projections from Nevada’s Economic Forum and the Executive Budget for the 2021-23 biennium is finalized in preparation for consideration during the 2021 legislative session.

“Like many states, Nevada faces historic shortfalls as a result of COVID-19, and we must work together to responsibly prepare for the next biennium under the upcoming projections,” Sisolak said. “I want to thank our state agencies for working with us on the challenging task of preparing budgets under our very difficult fiscal reality, and just as before, I know they will do so responsibly and with the goal of protecting as much vital funding for critical services as possible.

“Like Nevada families, the state must budget with what we have in front of us in our current situation as we continue to monitor projections and updates. As governor, I will continue to work with our federal partners to strongly advocate for direct and flexible relief funding for state and local governments so we can continue the essential work to protect the health and safety of all Nevadans.”

Earlier this year, the Governor’s Finance Office issued a request for budget reserve proposals to all agencies for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 to address the unprecedented and historic economic crisis the state was facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor called the Nevada Legislature into a special session in July, where immediate and one-time solutions to address budget shortfalls for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 were approved.

All states are continuing to face devastating impacts to their budgets as a result of the COVID-19 recession, and Nevada is no exception. Gov. Sisolak has joined his peers across the country in calling on Congress for a robust and multiyear funding recovery plan for states and territories. As COVID-19 cases increase in Nevada and throughout America, the need to provide federal funding support to state and local governments grows by the day.

The governor said he will continue to work with our federal delegation to push for additional federal stimulus funding to help ensure the state can provide resources and services to residents across Nevada.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Caterpillar picked to supply Rhyolite Ridge lithium project
Staff Report

Ioneer has selected Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, as the exclusive heavy equipment partner for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to t ...
Nevada sets record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After state officials warned that the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire , Nevada on Friday set a record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Under the town of Pahrump's burn ordinance, the only kinds o ...
Pahrump burn moratorium lifted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of 8 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 13, the Pahrump burn moratorium has been lifted and residents can gather up those piles of pesky weeds, tree limbs and other vegetation and put them to the torch in burn barrels or controlled burns.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are inv ...
Pahrump man shot, killed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is dead and a suspect is under arrest following a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revegetation activities at the Tonopah Test Range, where re ...
Tonopah Test Range sites transferred for stewardship
Staff Report

Environmental Management has fulfilled a key part of its mission in Nevada, completing remediation activities on and around the historic Tonopah Test Range and conveying 70 sites into long-term stewardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly named Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known a ...
Peak on BLM land named for endangered pupfish
Staff Report

Earlier this year, the Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously to approve the proposal to name a peak after the Devils Hole pupfish and Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish. At 4,355 feet in elevation, the previously unnamed Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known as Devils Hole Hills on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nature Conservancy taps Baca as Nevada director
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After an extensive and highly competitive search, The Nature Conservancy in Nevada has recently named Mauricia Baca as the chapter’s new state director. She will begin her new role on Nov. 16 and will be based in Las Vegas. ­­

Screenshot This screenshot shows Nye County's COVID-19 information page, which contains a varie ...
COVID-19 seeing upward trend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fall season is upon America and as many health experts feared, the country is seeing another big increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting concerns from officials and even leading some states to reinstitute a variety of restrictions in an attempt to curb the swell. Though stricter measures have not yet been put in place here in Nevada, that doesn’t mean such action isn’t being considered, as Gov. Steve Sisolak made clear earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Applications process for Nye County Commission vacancy now open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.