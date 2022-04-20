80°F
Grant will help food banks help those in need

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 19, 2022 - 11:59 pm
 
Food Access Grant applications are now open for food banks and those who help operate pantries ...
Food Access Grant applications are now open for food banks and those who help operate pantries for food-insecure populations. A total of $430,000 is available through the grant opportunity, with a maximum award amount of $100,000 and a minimum award amount of $10,000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is looking to partner with food banks, public and tribal entities, as well as community organizations engaged in food assistance activities throughout Nevada to increase food access in underserved rural, tribal and urban communities by way of grants.

The Nevada Community Food Access Grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, will help to increase food access by enhancing small-scale food distribution infrastructure and the purchase of food.

Successful application proposals will address efforts to assist Nevadans recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statewide news release, the Food Access Grant applications are now open.

A total of $430,000 is available through the grant opportunity, with a maximum award amount of $100,000 and a minimum award amount of $10,000.

The grant will have a performance period from the date the project is awarded through Dec. 31, 2024.

NDA Director Jennifer Ott said the agency is committed to addressing food insecurity in Nevada and encourage current Nevada nonprofit organizations and public entities, that have at least two years of experience addressing hunger, in order to submit a project proposal to expand service to underserved Nevadans.

“This grant does not include a funding match requirement, so nonprofit organizations of all sizes are eligible to apply,” Ott said.

The release went on to state the agency’s mission is to preserve, protect and promote Nevada’s agriculture.

“The department has 150 dedicated employees providing services in its five divisions which includes administration, animal industry, consumer equitability, food and nutrition, and plant industry.”

Additionally, the department’s $232 million budget facilitates regulatory and administrative work in agriculture and food manufacturing industries, protecting public and environmental health and worker safety, and providing food distribution and oversight for the United States Department of Agriculture’s school and community nutrition programs, according to the release.

The Request For Applications (RFA) is available online.

Applications must be submitted to the Nevada Department of Agriculture via email by 5 p.m. on April 29, 2022, and the anticipated award start date is June 2022.

Full application requirements, and the application template can also be found online at www.agri.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

