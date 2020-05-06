GridLiance announces executive promotions

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, named Justin Campbell as executive vice president and chief development officer for the company.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance completed its acquisition of 164 miles of Valley Electric Association Inc.’s transmission lines in 2017 for over $200 million. Valley Electric joined the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) in 2013.

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

“This is an exciting time for GridLiance as we continue to expand our footprint and execute our strategic business plan,” said Calvin Crowder, president and CEO of GridLiance. “These well-deserved promotions are a testament to Justin’s and Alison’s work to support those efforts as members of the executive leadership team. I am also excited to recognize Joe and Michael for their contributions to the company.

“All have made vital contributions to our organization in areas that are critical to our continued growth and success.”

Campbell joined the company as president of GridLiance West, the company’s subsidiary with assets in the California Independent System Operator region, in May 2017. He assumed the additional role of senior vice president, chief development officer in November 2017. Since that time, he has been instrumental in overseeing the company’s growth initiatives, including asset acquisitions, joint development arrangements and transmission planning.

Landgraf succeeds Campbell as president of GridLiance West. Landgraf, who joined GridLiance in 2019 as a director of corporate development, will oversee GridLiance West’s operational and financial performance and transmission development, specifically continued renewable energy development in Southern Nevada.

Zimlich will oversee GridLiance’s enterprise risk management and compliance functions and continue to manage the finance, accounting and human resources departments. Zimlich joined GridLiance in November 2017 as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Loner succeeds Zimlich as treasurer of the company. He joined GridLiance as vice president, finance in April 2018. Loner will be responsible for debt financings, tax structuring and compliance and treasury operations.

“Justin has demonstrated strong leadership in helping the company focus on our growth initiatives and leading our transmission planning effort, while Michael’s success in business development has prepared him well to execute on our business strategy in the West,” Crowder added.

“In finance, Alison has been a tremendous asset to the organization, securing investment-grade credit ratings, $250 million in debt financing to fund GridLiance’s growth and building out our finance department. Joe has been a strong partner to Alison and has excelled in leading our financial planning and analysis function and played a significant role in executing the company’s financings and establishing its investment-grade credit ratings.”

GridLiance completed its acquisition of 164 miles of Valley Electric Association Inc.’s transmission lines in 2017 for over $200 million. Valley Electric joined the California Independent System Operator in 2013.

GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy partners, an affiliate of Blackstone Group Inc.