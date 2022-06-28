GriefShare begins 8th year of healing in Pahrump

Grief is an often inexplicable emotion, one that can be difficult to describe and to comprehend, but it’s an emotion that all must face at some point in their lives. When that grief comes from losing a loved one, it can be even more overwhelming but fortunately there is a place for local residents to turn: GriefShare.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump chapter of GriefShare will hold a "Loss of a Spouse" seminar on July 2, after which its next 13-week cycle will begin on July 16.

(iStock)

GriefShare is a nondenominational, international organization dedicated to providing a multifaceted grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. In 2015 Pahrump resident Pete Giordano, having lost his wife just months before, established the first Pahrump chapter of GriefShare at Central Valley Baptist Church. Although Giordano passed away in March of 2020, his legacy lives on thanks to the efforts of those who stepped up to continue his mission of ensuring no one has to go through their grief alone.

The Central Valley chapter of GriefShare is about to start its eighth year in Pahrump and in the intervening years, dozens upon dozens of people have been able to successfully navigate their journey from mourning to joy.

Before the next 13-week cycle commences, however, there are two special events coming up, including a session titled “Loss of a Spouse.”

Geared specifically toward those whose life partner has passed, the Loss of a Spouse session is roughly two hours in length, comprised of the same three elements that make up the regular GriefShare sessions. Attendees will view a video featuring counselors, pastors and those who have been widowed, who provide practical and encouraging advice for those suffering with loss. Following the video, the group will have sharing time, where participants have the option to express their feelings and discuss the contents of the video. Finally, all those who attend Loss of a Spouse will receive a booklet, “…with more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life,” the GriefShare website details.

Loss of a Spouse is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road.

The second special event is the group’s Celebration of Life, which is hosted each time a 13-week cycle concludes. The celebration always includes a pot luck lunch and plenty of camaraderie and all those who have attended GriefShare in the past as well as those who are interested in possibly joining are encouraged to head out for the event.

In the past, the Celebration of Life was marked with a balloon release but for the first time, the group has opted for a different activity. GriefShare facilitator Marcia Savage explained that the group had received a letter from a citizen who was concerned about the potential impact of released balloons on area wildlife. “Even though we use the safe type of balloons, she pointed out that the colors attract animals and they can get caught up in the ribbons,” Savage said.

She noted that the group was more than amenable to switching things up and now, they will be doing a Rock Memorial Garden, where painted rocks can be placed in honor of loved ones.

The Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, July 9 from noon to 2 p.m.

Central Valley GriefShare will then embark on another cycle of regular sessions, beginning Saturday, July 16 and continuing every Saturday for a total of 13 weeks.

Anyone who is struggling with their grief or who simply needs a shoulder to lean on while they process their emotions can join the group at anytime. Each of the 13 sessions are self-contained, meaning participants can begin GriefShare at any point in the 13-week cycle and simply pick up what they might have missed during the next cycle.

As one GriefShare facilitator put it, “Men, women and tears are always welcome.”

The regular sessions of GriefShare take place Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road. Savage noted that there has been increased interest in GriefShare lately and she is also considering hosting sessions on Monday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m., if needed.

For more information visit www.GriefShare.org.

To register for Loss of a Spouse or the upcoming 13-week cycle contact Savage at 775-513-4482.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com