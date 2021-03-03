43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Group holds event to raise awareness of proposed solar projects

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 3, 2021 - 2:10 am
 
Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar projects near Pahrump.

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, recently held a socially distanced rally against solar projects in the desert. The event was also broadcast via Zoom for those unable to attend.

The camp-out took place along Tecopa Road, in the area where a recently approved Yellow Pine Solar Project will be constructed. Basin and Range Watch has spoken against Yellow Pine and other solar projects in the area that have been proposed recently.

Shannon Salter, Basin and Range board member, said the purpose of the event was to raise awareness “of the massive amount of public land and wild ecosystems that stand to be lost,” and initiate an urgent discussion about how to construct distributed energy within the urban and suburban environments, such as on rooftops and solar shade canopies.

“The event is about rethinking large-scale solar and quickly transitioning to a mentality focused on incorporating solar in urban and suburban environments,” Salter said.

The nonprofit also wants to raise awareness about the new science that says “desert soils are sequestering a significant amount of the carbon from the atmosphere,” Salter said.

Several other large solar projects have been proposed for the Nye County area.

One of them is the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project, a 500-megawatt alternating-current photovoltaic solar electric generation facility that is proposed by Candela Renewables. The project would be located on approximately 3,400 acres of public land in Nye County on the border with Clark County southeast of Pahrump, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Some conservation groups, including Basin and Range Watch, have argued that Rough Hat Nye, along with two other proposed projects, Rough Hat Clark and Copper Rays, could industrialize the area around Tecopa Road near Pahrump and cause big environmental losses, including some of the vegetation and could impact the desert tortoise.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Spring Mountain racing facility hosts a job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expansion plans are again underway at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on the far south end of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Sou ...
Fire destroys outbuilding, personal property
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire in a non-hydrant neighborhood, created a few challenges for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week.

Getty Images As of February 2021, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided mor ...
Report reflects measures to boost in-person schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Health Response Center highlighted support provided by the Nevada Department of Education, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and other state agencies to ensure that Nevada students and educators can have access to in-person education in as safe a manner as possible.

University of Nevada, Extension Kimberly Miles, president and founder of TPC Payroll HR Consul ...
Extension programs will focus on human resources
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will hold two online town halls to help small businesses with current human resources issues and give tips on how to better use technology to help with human resources tasks.

Nevada National Security Site Martha DeMarre
NNSS archivist DeMarre retires after more than 40 years
Staff Report

“Have you ever seen that episode on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ where Barclay becomes one with the computer? And you don’t know where one ends and the other begins?”

Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the sc ...
WGU initiative designed to lessen financial barriers
Staff Report

With millions of American workers facing the urgent need to reskill or upskill for a post-pandemic economy, nonprofit online Western Governors University announced the launch of its Equitable Access Initiative.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo sho ...
Cage: Vaccine has reached almost 14% of residents
Staff Report

Almost 14% of Nevada’s population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with 669,366 doses administered and reported to NV WebIZ as of Feb. 28, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said at the daily coronavirus update.