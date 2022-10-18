Halloween costume giveaway planned

About 145 costumes have been collected so far, ranging in size and theme so that there should be something for just about every kid to enjoy.

Halloween is less than two weeks away and youngsters all over Pahrump are eagerly anticipating a spook-tacular holiday but for some families, those who may be having trouble affording costumes, the looming celebration can be a source of anxiety.

This is something that local resident Shauna “Shay” Dragna, a mother of three herself, knows all too well. However, instead of simply standing back and lamenting the situation, she and her children decided to act and the Pahrump Halloween Costume Drive was born.

Last year was the first for the Dragna family’s initiative and it was such a success that she had no hesitation whatsoever when it came to hosting the second annual event. Over the last several weeks, Dragna has been doing all that she can to encourage donations, with bins set out at various businesses around town, a donation car wash held and even a hot air balloon incentive added thanks to the generosity of Doug Campbell from Balloons Over Pahrump. Campbell offered to give away a balloon ride for two, valued at $590, as one way of increasing donations and the very lucky winners of that raffle were Mackayla and Reagan Turley.

In total, 145 costumes have been collected thus far, ranging in size and theme so that there should be something for just about every kid to enjoy. The only size of costume that Dragna is running low on is children’s extra large, or size 12/14.

The majority of the donation bins have been taken down by now but Dragna said there is still one location at which people can donate that much-needed size – Hypno Comics, 720 East Street, Suite #1. That location will continue to accept costumes through this Friday, Oct. 21.

With many dozens of costumes now secured, Dragna is turning her attention to the 2nd Annual Pahrump Costume Drive Halloween Party, at which youth ages 14 and under will be able to pick out their very own Halloween costume for free.

“We are so excited to see all the boys and ghouls,” Dragna enthused. “It’s going to be a blast!”

The Costume Drive Halloween Party is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at XPress Detail and Auto Spa, 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard. The festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. and run until about 5 p.m. Costumes will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, while supplies last.

In addition to the costumes, party attendees will be able to bounce around in the inflatable bouncy house and have their faces decorated by talented face painters. Prizes contributed by local businesses and families will be given away and there will be pizza for everyone to devour.

Dragna noted that the party this year is being sponsored by Your Shed Guy Jamie Krolczyk and Dr. Katerina Sepulveda of Centered Care Chiropractic, for which she is very grateful.

For more information contact Dragna at 775-990-7122.

