Hawaiian Raffle rakes in $13k for CASA

The coffers of Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known simply as CASA, are now several thousand dollars fuller thanks to the organization’s latest fundraising effort, the Hawaiian vacation raffle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2020 shows a group of newly graduated CASA advocates. The organization will be hosting another training session for foster youth advocates beginning July 11.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times CASA is dedicated to providing a volunteer advocate for every child in foster care, so they can have a voice as they go through the court process. New advocates are always needed.

For $100, patrons were able to purchase one of a limited number of raffle tickets, with the grand prize being a week-long stay at the Ali’Kai Resort in Princeville on the island of Kauai. The opportunity drew plenty of interest and event organizers said they were definitely pleased with the endeavor, which not only brought in some much-needed cash but also helped to put CASA’s name out there and raise awareness of its purpose.

“Our Hawaiian raffle fundraiser went great!” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna raved. “We ended up selling 140 tickets for $14,000 and the winners were announced via Facebook live on July 4. Our only cash outlay was the $1,500 cash for the first-prize winner, as the Kauai vacation was donated at no cost.”

Taking home the incredible grand prize of a six-night stay in a two-bedroom condo on the island of Kauai was local American Family agent Jesse McCullough, who also banked the $1,500 cash that he can now use on airfare, new beach gear or whatever he wishes.

The second-place prize went to Nye County District Attorney-Elect Brian Kunzi, who will take over the DA’s office in January 2023. Kunzi also happens to be the president of the CASA Board of Directors. He won $500 which he then turned around and donated right back to CASA, an organization of which he has been a part for many years.

In addition to the Hawaiian vacation and the $500 prizes, there were five gift baskets donated to the cause, contributed by Desert Cane Distillery, Stockman’s Steakhouse at the Pahrump Nugget, Artesian Cellars, Just in Time and Sanders Family Winery.

With all things totaled, CASA netted $13,000 which will go toward continuing its efforts in the communities of Nye and Esmeralda counties.

CASA’s main mission is to recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate for youth in the foster care system, “…so every abused or neglected child in our area can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive,” the nonprofit’s website states.

Within the areas that the local CASA organization serves, there are dozens of youth in need of someone to step up and be their voice in court. “We currently have 65 foster children that are being served and another 35 who are not. We would love to have an advocate for every set of siblings in foster care,” McKenna said.

Every year, CASA hosts several training sessions to offer those willing to give of themselves to make a difference in a child’s life the chance to do so. The next training session is right around the corner and McKenna is hopeful that she will see a wonderful new crop of volunteers this July.

“Orientation is on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. Classes start the following Monday and take place each Monday and Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Graduation will be on August 29,” McKenna detailed. “If anyone is interested they can go to our website www.PTCASANV.org and click on the volunteer tab, then the online application. Interested parties can also call us at 775-505-2272 (CASA).”

Additional information on what it takes to be a CASA can also be found on the organization’s website.

