Health agencies offer virtual vaping, cannabis summmit

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Public and Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, is hosting a three-day virtual summit to identify Nevada’s priorities and strategies related to legal adult use, public safety, regulation, prevention, treatment and oversight of cannabis and vaping products.

Getty Images The virtual summit will take place Jan. 12-14, 2021.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Public and Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, is hosting a three-day virtual summit to identify Nevada’s priorities and strategies related to legal adult use, public safety, regulation, prevention, treatment and oversight of cannabis and vaping products.

The virtual summit will take place Jan. 12-14, 2021.

Data will be presented and discussions held around prevention, treatment, law enforcement/public safety, and regulation for both cannabis and vaping. Presentations and panels on days one and two will focus on the current state of the research and explore emerging and established best practices, preparing attendees to participate in action planning workshops on day three.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will make opening remarks at the summit, which will allow participants to gain a better understanding of national and Nevada trends in data; learn what/how data and implementation in other states should inform strategies; identify effective audience-specific public health messaging; understand how to strengthen regulations informed by national and state lessons learned; learn what national consensus organizations and other states recommend related to use of cannabis by pregnant women, youth and persons with opioid use disorder; and identify best practices for prevention and treatment for use of cannabis and nicotine products.

While anyone can attend the summit, DHHS said it will specifically benefit health care providers and public health officials, substance use and treatment providers, policy makers and legislators, law enforcement and public safety professionals and those involved with school districts, youth organizations and regulatory agencies.

To register for the summit, visit https://nphf.regfox.com/nv-cannabis-vaping-summit-2021