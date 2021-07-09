108°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Health experts, officials share advice on pet care during heatwaves

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

As record high temperatures have settled in Southern Nevada, officials are warning the public about the danger of exposure to excessive heat.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), even though all heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. Heat-related deaths are considered one of the deadliest weather-related health outcomes in the United States.

The Pahrump Valley Times recently spoke with Dr. Ryan McComb, a family practice physician at Southwest Medical Pahrump Healthcare Center who shared his advice on how to stay safe during the extreme heat.

He said one of the best ways to prevent overheating is to limit time in the extreme heat, stay hydrated and drink least 64 ounces of water, or more if you plan to spend time outside.

“Keeping cool and staying hydrated is the main thing that we can do to help prevent heat exhaustion, dehydration and heat stroke,” McComb said during the phone interview.

“The other thing is also don’t underestimate the risk of sunburn which can happen after just 15 minutes of sun exposure. I always recommend everyone (to) wear sunscreen and try to cover up their skin as much as they can to prevent sunburn and also the risk of skin cancer,” he added.

Heat-related illnesses range from heat stroke and heat exhaustion to heat rash and sunburn. Mccomb said that certain groups, such as elderly people and young children are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses if they experience prolonged exposure to the extreme heat.

“The best way to stay safe is to minimize your exposure to the extreme temperature and maintain your hydration,” McComb said.

Among the first signs of overheating are thirst, heavy sweating, racing pulse and feeling hot, McComb said. More serious signs include muscle weakness, confusion, vision change and body temperature change.

“You need to go to the emergency room and get checked out right away you if you are starting to develop some of those things. If you notice your temperature actually increased, so now you have fever, … that’s a sign of a heat stroke, which is a true emergency, and you need to get to emergency room right away for cooling down and hydration,” McComb said.

To help a person who is suffering from extreme heat exposure, McComb suggested brining that person indoors, trying to put a fan on them and give them water.

“The basic treatment is do what you can to cool the person down and rehydrate them,” he added.

McComb also cautioned against spending long period of time outside without bringing some water.

“Don’t ride your bike deep into the desert or something like that without water, because you will be putting yourself risk,” he said.

“Also, keep in mind that you may be out of cell phone range if you are going into parks and what not, so don’t rely on being able to just call 911, if you are having trouble, you want to plan ahead and have a good water supply, and be able to get back to safety, if necessary,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The local fireworks spectacular was once again put on by l ...
Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks flare over Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

America’s 245th birthday was celebrated with true holiday style during the town of Pahrump’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which saw a huge turnout of thousands gathered together at Petrack Park for what was one of the largest pyrotechnic extravaganzas in all of Southern Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vacation Bible School returns to Pahrump's Salvation Army Se ...
Vacation Bible School returns to Salvation Army
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is pleased to announce the return of the agency’s Vacation Bible School.

Photo courtesy of NCSO Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly swears in more than two dozen area resi ...
Sheriff’s office certifies Rapid Response Team members
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several dozen area residents late last month were recognized for their successful participation in a new program formed by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lion ...
‘Love Letters’ play fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Valley Lions Club
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone looking to enjoy some theatric entertainment while contributing to a good cause will want to mark their calendars for next Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, when the Pahrump Valley Lions Club will take over Sanders Family Winery for a production of “Love Letters.”

Getty Images Nye County is considering the possible establishment of a local diesel tax and is ...
Diesel tax workshop set for Wednesday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Some of the most common complaints among those in Nye County center on the condition of the county’s roadways, with both residents and visitors lamenting the abundance of potholes, cracks and crumbling edges but maintaining the thousands of miles of roads in the third largest county in the United States is no easy task and it comes with great cost.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's inaugural Fourth of July Pa ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force July 4 activities declared a grand success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day in the Pahrump Valley was an occasion to remember in 2021, with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting its very first event in celebration of the Fourth of July and hundreds of community members turning out to enjoy all that was available during the group’s festivities.

Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.