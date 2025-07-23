Hear Now holds grand opening at Pahrump location

87°F
TJ and Nancy Thedinga (center) both cut the ribbon at their grand opening, flanked by Jenney Sa ...
TJ and Nancy Thedinga (center) both cut the ribbon at their grand opening, flanked by Jenney Sartin, CEO of the chamber of commerce (left), and John Ingram on the board of directors for the chamber (right). (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
TJ and Nancy Thedinga in front of their family-owned business, Hear Now, at their grand opening on Friday, July 11.
TJ and Nancy Thedinga in front of their family-owned business, Hear Now, at their grand opening on Friday, July 11. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Hear Now is located at 41 N. Hwy. 160, Suite 11 in the strip mall by Home Depot at the northeast corner of E. Basin Avenue and N. Hwy. 160.
Hear Now is located at 41 N. Hwy. 160, Suite 11 in the strip mall by Home Depot at the northeast corner of E. Basin Avenue and N. Hwy. 160. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2025 - 4:30 am
 
Updated July 23, 2025 - 4:53 am

Experiencing hearing loss and thinking about hearing aids? The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for Pahrump’s newest business, Hear Now, last Friday, July 11.

A provider of hearing solutions, as well as service and support for new and currently-owned hearing aids, Hear Now is located at 41 N. Hwy. 160, Suite 11 in the strip mall by Home Depot at the northeast corner of E. Basin Avenue and Highway. 160.

“We do complimentary hearing examinations,” says Hear Now’s co-owner TJ Thedinga. “And if someone is in need of hearing aids, we go with different options — we assess their needs for that.”

Thedinga explains the range of hearing options they offer is vast, and depends on the individual’s amount and type of hearing loss, activity level and taking into account the different types of environments in which they will use the hearing devices. The pricing difference reflects this, ranging from $200 to $6,000.

Thedinga explains that insurance will pick up some of the costs. His fellow owner and wife Nancy adds, “We take all Medicare. We have all the supplements. There’s nobody in town and there’s barely anybody in Vegas that takes those. That means I’m now helping you; whether you get free hearing aids or discounted hearing aids — I’m your girl for that.”

“We don’t take Medicaid, because they’re really hard to get in with. I would love to. Maybe, one day down the road,” adds Nancy, who has been in the audiology field for the past 15 years.

She also adds that currently, Hear Now is not equipped to support or repair cochlear implant devices, but, “ That’s our vision, hopefully for next year.”

The Thedingas not only offer years of experience, but have a passion for helping those they serve. As their website states, “We’re not just hearing specialists, we’re neighbors who believe in treating people with respect, kindness, and a smile.”

Hear Now is a family-owned business, not a chain or franchise, and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 775-253-8020. Adjustments, cleanings and checks, service and repair, and free hearing tests for new patients can all be booked on their website: hearnownv.com/book-now

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

