Heart tribute for Joey Perry paved over by town staff

The red heart that had been painted on the spot where Joey Perry was killed has been removed.

Directly across the street from Ian Deutch Memorial Park, a small wooden cross has been placed in memory of Joey Perry. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Friday, July 11, community members gathered around the red heart that had been painted on the spot where Joey Perry died following a shooting on July 5. That red heart is no longer there, having been recently paved over. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There is now a new patch of asphalt in the parking lot of Ian Deutch Memorial Park, covering up a red heart that had been painted on the location where 22-year-old Joey Perry was shot and killed on July 5. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Saturday, July 5, 22-year-old Joey Perry was shot multiple times at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump, an incident that took his life and touched off grief all throughout the community.

Gathering to share in mourning as well as the best memories of the young man, his friends and family assembled at the location where Perry was killed for a candlelight vigil on Friday, July 11. In addition to bringing candles, flowers and other mementos, a bright red heart had been painted on the very spot where Perry’s blood had soaked into the parking lot, transforming a painful sight into one of love.

However, just days after that candlelight vigil was held, that large red heart has been paved over.

This was not an act of vandalism but rather, an action taken by town and county officials. When reached for comment, Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly confirmed that the paving had been performed by staff.

“We understand memorials are deeply personal and meaningful to those who place them,” Knightly stated. “However, the item was painted on the parking lot and its removal was to ensure the public space remains accessible and welcoming to everyone.”

And while the fresh layer of asphalt may cover this special tribute, there is no doubt that Perry’s friends and family will never forget the place where he took his last breaths. On Honeysuckle Street, directly across from where that red heart once lay, a small, red, wooden cross has been placed in commemoration of Perry’s life and loss.

When visiting the site on Tuesday, July 15, the Pahrump Valley Times also saw a small bouquet of tiny white flowers and solar-powered walkway light to shine on the memorial throughout the night.

