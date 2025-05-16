Help Hafen Elementary get its Buddy Bench before school ends

Nye County School District Members of the Hafen Elementary School Student Council wrote endearing letters requesting the community's assistance with their desire to establish a Buddy Bench at their school, a tool used to help kids make friends and avoid isolation in the school yard.

Nye County School District Following an increase in bullying incidents, students at Hafen Elementary School took part in a positive affirmations project, the results of which are now proudly displayed at the school.

Students across the Nye County School District will soon say farewell to the 2024-2025 academic year but before classes let out for the summer, the youngsters of the Hafen Elementary School Student Council are hoping to establish their very own “Buddy Bench.”

The “Buddy Bench” concept has been around for more than a decade, giving children a way to signal to their fellow classmates that they are in need of a friend and consequently, helping to battle both bullying and isolation in school yards.

“I want to highlight a special project by the Hafen Elementary Student Council, led by Mrs. Stacy DeVoid,” Nye County School District Trustee Chelsy Fischer announced in an email last Friday. “She has worked tirelessly with her students to promote leadership and service. Together, they set a goal to raise funds for a Buddy Bench — a symbol of kindness and inclusion on the playground.”

Along with the email, Fischer included photos of letters written by the students, asking the community for its assistance in making their Buddy Bench a reality.

“Dear esteemed community members,” the letter penned by Autumn Lund and Tucker Hunn began. “We are currently on the student council of Hafen Elementary. We are seeking donations for a very important cause. Our school would love to have a Buddy Bench for our students. Its purpose is for students who want or need friends. If you could donate some money, it would be very appreciated and it would be used appropriately. Thank you for your time!”

Those willing to donate or desiring more information should reach out to DeVoid at SDeVoid@NyeSchools.org

Donations can also be made via check made out to Hafen Elementary School, with Student Council — Buddy Bench in the memo line.

But this is far from the only highlight that Fischer was excited to share with residents. She enthused about a variety of initiatives aimed at fostering emotional well-being that have taken place this school year and she’s looking forward to seeing even more forward movement in this arena next school term.

“While this year has brought many positive changes to our district, I’ve had the distinct honor of working closely with the students at Hafen Elementary,” Fischer stated. “As a district, we have been focusing not only on strengthening academic outcomes, but also on nurturing our students’ social and emotional well-being.

“In one of our fifth-grade classes, Ms. Nelson observed an uptick in bullying and negative behaviors. In response, we collaborated to create an anti-bullying workshop, which we concluded with a session on positive affirmations,” Fischer continued. “Each student created a watercolor art piece featuring the affirmation they chose for themselves. I also brought in a Polaroid printer so students could take and print a personal photo to accompany their artwork. The final pieces are now proudly displayed in the front hallway of Hafen Elementary.”

The school district has also implemented a new nonprofit program titled Hope Squad, focused on empowering students and preventing suicide.

“This initiative was championed by board trustee Nathan Gent and has already been active in our middle and high schools. We are now working to expand this vital program into our elementary schools,” Fischer explained.

Additionally, every school in the district now has its own student council and these are invited to present at the local school board meetings. The district is discussing the formation of a Teachers Council as well.

“[The] Teachers Council is a new platform for educators to share their insights on curriculum, support needs and what’s working well. This council would also provide a direct line of input during legislative discussions, ensuring those on the front lines of education are heard,” Fischer detailed.

The Nye County School District Board of Trustees meets monthly in locations throughout the county and its meetings are also available via livestream.

For more information visit Nye.K12.nv.us

